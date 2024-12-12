Grab Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Some Hyundai Cars

Published On Dec 12, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Out of the 12 models mentioned in this list, only 3 of them get a corporate bonus this month

Maximum discounts of Rs 2 lakh are being offered with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kona Electric.

The Hyundai Verna is being offered with total savings of up to Rs 80,000.

The Hyundai Venue can be had with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

All offers are valid till the end of this year.

If you are planning to add a Hyundai car to your garage before the year ends, now is a great time as the carmaker has announced its December 2024 offers. The offer include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, applicable on some models like the Exter, Venue, Verna, and Alcazar. Let’s have a look at the details of the model-wise offers.

Please note that customers can get extra Rs 5,000 as a scrappage bonus with exchange benefit on submission of certificate of deposit (COD).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 68,000

The above-mentioned total benefits are available on the regular petrol-manual variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The base-spec Era and the CNG variants receive a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000 each.

Buyers looking for the AMT variants of the Grand i10 Nios can get a cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai is offering the same exchange bonus and corporate discounts on all the variants.

The midsize hatchback is priced from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

The manual variants of the Hyundai i20 come with a higher cash discount as mentioned above while the CVT (automatic) variants get a cash discount of Rs 35,000.

Hyundai is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, applicable to all the variants.

Unfortunately, there’s no corporate discount on offer with Hyundai’s premium hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 35,000

The sportier-looking version of the i20, called the i20 N Line, is being offered with the same total benefit irrespective of the variant selected.

There’s no corporate discount on offer with the i20 N Line.

It is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

The total benefits mentioned in the table are applicable to the CNG variants, save for the entry-level E of the Hyundai Aura.

The cash discount for all petrol and E CNG variants is reduced to Rs 30,000. However, exchange bonus and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Hyundai retails the Aura sub-4m sedan in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 40,000

All the petrol variants of the Hyundai Exter, save for the lower-spec EX and EX (O), come with the aforementioned discounts. That said, the automaker has not provided any offer with the EX and EX (O) variants.

Buyers looking for S dual CNG and single cylinder CNG will get a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000, while all the other dual CNG variants get the lowest cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The automaker also offers a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 52,972 with the Exter.

That said, the micro SUV misses out on corporate bonus, meanwhile the exchange bonus remains the same irrespective of the variants selected.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Offers stated above are only applicable with the 1-litre turbo-petrol manual and DCT variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash discount for the S and S(O) MT variants with the 1.2-litre petrol-MT combo is reduced to Rs 40,000 each.

Other mid-spec S+ and S(O)+ MT variants receive a further reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The automaker is offering Rs 30,000 as cash discount with other 1.2-litre manual variants.

There’s no corporate bonus being offered with the sub-4m SUV. However, the exchange bonus remains the same across all the variants.

The Venue is also being offered with a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 75,629 which includes a 3D boot mat, premium dual layer mat, and fender garnish.

Hyundai has priced the sub-4m SUV from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 55,000

All variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line get the same total benefits as mentioned above.

These include a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

There is no corporate discount on offer.

The sportier-looking Venue is priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 80,000

All variants of the Hyundai Verna are carrying total discounts of Rs 80,000.

Prices of the Verna start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 17.48 lakh.

Pre-facelift Hyundai Alcazar

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Rs 60,000

All the variants of the old Hyundai Alcazar get the same cash discount and exchange bonus. That said, the automaker missed on the corporate discount.

The 3-row Hyundai SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 85,000

The diesel variants (both MY23 and MY24) of the Hyundai Tucson get the above discounts, while all the petrol variants receive a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The exchange bonus remains the same while it is not being offered with a corporate discount.

The Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2 lakh

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all the variants of the Hyundai Kona Electric for the pending inventory.

Its last recorded price was between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The above benefits are applicable with the variants having the dark Pebble Gray interior colour theme of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

It is priced at Rs 46.05 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

