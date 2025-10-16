2025 Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Exter: Design Comparison In Images

The new-generation Hyundai Venue now sports a family look in line with other Hyundai SUVs, also borrowing some design elements from the Hyundai Exter

Recently spotted undisguised in South Korea, the 2025 Hyundai Venue boasts significant design changes. Many of its design elements are now in line with other Hyundai SUVs, particularly its smaller sibling, the Hyundai Exter. Let’s see how the 2025 Venue looks compared to the Exter in images.

Front

Yes, there are a few similarities between the front profiles of the 2025 Venue and the Exter. Both feature a large, rectangular gloss-black grille that also integrates the headlight setup. However, the new Venue gets a full-width LED DRL strip, along with a DRL setup inside the headlight cluster that forms a C-shaped motif. In contrast, the Exter features H-shaped LED DRLs, which aren’t connected. Both SUVs also feature squared headlight housings, however the one of the new Venue gets LED lighting elements and has much sharper styling.

One of the unique elements on the Exter is that there's an ‘EXTER’ motif just above the grille. The ‘Hyundai’ logo has been placed on the hood of both SUVs, and each also comes with an integrated silver skid plate, though the one on the 2025 Venue looks more prominent.

Side

The second-generation Hyundai Venue and the Hyundai Exter looks apart in profile. While the Exter features a slightly rounded design, the new Venue adopts a boxier SUV silhouette. Not only do both SUVs get the same wheel arches, but even the haunches above them look identical on both . The Venue also gets aerodynamically styled alloy wheels, unlike the traditional dual-tone alloys on the Exter. Other highlights on the 2025 Venue include silver roof rails and chrome-finished door handles, whereas the Exter comes with body-coloured door handles.

Rear

At the rear, the 2025 Hyundai Venue looks completely different from the Exter. It features a connected LED tail light with the ‘VENUE’ spelled in between. On the other hand, the Exter has squared-out LED tail lights with a H-motif that are connected by a non-lit black element.

The new Venue also sports a blacked-out bumper with a prominent silver skid plate, giving it a more rugged appearance. In comparison, the Exter’s bumper looks relatively simpler, though it too features a skid plate to complement its SUV styling.

Interior

While the interior of the new Venue hasn’t been revealed in full, a glimpse inside shows a dual-tone black-and-white cabin theme and a new 3-spoke steering wheel. It will also get dual 12.30 inch digital displays that are a size larger than the one offered in the Hyundai Creta. The Exter in comparison gets an all-black cabin and a dashboard layout inspired from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

In terms of features, the 2025 Venue could also get ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. However, it is confirmed to get a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Hyundai has equipped the Exter with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital driver’s display and connected car tech. It comes with a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, and auto AC. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear parking camera with sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The new-generation Venue is expected to retain the same powertrain options as before, i.e., a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1–litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Exter on the other hand also comes with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with a CNG option. The detailed specifications are given in the table below:

Specifications Hyundai Venue Hyundai Exter Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT (expected) 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

AMT - Automated manual transmission

With the launch of the new-generation Hyundai Venue, it is also expected to come with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission paired with its 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Price Range & Rivals

2025 Hyundai Venue Hyundai Exter Rs 8 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Skoda Kylaq, and Renault Kiger. The Hyundai Exter on the other hand competes with sub-4m offerings like Maruti Fronx, and the Toyota Tasior.