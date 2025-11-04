All
    13 Real-life Images Of New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Dimensions, Exterior, Interior & More

    Modified On Nov 04, 2025 06:51 PM By CarDekho

    Just like last time, the N Line is a sportier version of the Venue and comes with cosmetic enhancements, mainly

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai India has launched the new 2025 Venue N Line at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India), as the sportier version of the new, second-generation Venue (you can read more about it here). The Venue N Line, just like last time, will be a more premium and sporty version of the standard Venue, adorned with racing-inspired cosmetic enhancements. If you are interested in knowing more about the Venue N Line, here’s a detailed account of the same in real-life images!

    Front

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line
    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    The Venue N Line shares the same design language as the standard Venue, but features a silver skid plate in the front bumper, complemented by red accents. The Venue N Line also gets a different grille from the standard Venue and features a small N Line badge. It also comes with a lightbar, C-shaped LED DRLs, and quad-beam LED headlamps. It also features a sculpted bonnet to give it a muscular appearance. 

    Side

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    On the sides, the Venue N Line looks meaty with its chunky wheel arches. While the standard Venue gets plastic cladding, the N-Line gets a body-coloured finish that makes it look sleeker. It rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design, and the front wheel additional gets red brake callipers. The upper portion of the body – A, B, C pillar, ORVMs, and the roof – gets a blacked-out finish. Unlike the previous-gen Venue, the new one gets a separate rear quarter and chunkier (and functional) roof rails. 

    It is available in five colour options

    • Hazel Blue (also available with a Black roof)

    • Dragon Red (also available with a Black roof)

    • Abyss Black

    • Titan Grey

    • Atlas White (also available with a Black roof)

    Rear

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line
    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    The Venue N Line comes with connected LED taillamps, dual-exhaust tips, a twin-pod spoiler, N-Line badging on the boot, and a faux silver skid plate in the bumper. Here are the dimensions of the new Venue N Line. 

    Length

    		 3995 mm

    Width

    		 1800 mm

    Height

    		 1655 mm

    Wheelbase

    		 2520 mm

    For a more detailed visual look at the 2025 Hyundai Venue, make sure to browse through our image gallery.

    Interior

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    Step inside the Venue N Line and you’re greeted with not one but two 12.3-inch displays, with one for the driver’s display and the other being an infotainment touchscreen. Thankfully, Hyundai has used an array of buttons for the infotainment system and the HVAC. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line
    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    Being an N Line, it comes with a blacked-out interior with red accents thrown around everywhere quite generously. You get red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats and the gear lever. More importantly, you get a new N Line-specific steering wheel with an N badge instead of the Hyundai logo in Morse code. The steering wheel also gets 2 dedicated buttons for Drive Mode and Traction Mode.

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line
    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    Features-wise, as mentioned earlier, you get two 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, drive modes, traction modes, paddle shifters with the automatic trim and a sunroof. 

    Safety

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    In terms of safety onboard, the Venue N Line comes equipped with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ADAS level 2. 

    Powertrain Options

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    The new 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line continues with a single powertrain option, and here are its specifications: 

    Parameter

    Specifications

    Engine

    1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol 

    Power

    120 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    Transmission Options

    6-speed manual/ 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

    The standard Venue also comes with two more engine options – an 83 PS, 114 Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 116 PS, 250 Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol comes with a 5-speed manual, while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT. 

    The N Line is also expected to get mechanical tweaks like a throatier exhaust note, along with an aggressive suspension and steering rack setup for a more engaging drive compared to the standard model. 

    Price And Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue N Line

    The Venue N Line is available in two trims – N6 and N10 – and prices are as follows:

    Hyundai Venue N Line Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    N6 Manual 

    Rs 10.55 lakh 

    N6 DCT

    Rs 11.45 lakh

    N10 DCT

    Rs 15.3 lakh

    It is a sportier rival to the likes of the Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet/ Syros, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

