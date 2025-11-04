13 Real-life Images Of New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Dimensions, Exterior, Interior & More

Just like last time, the N Line is a sportier version of the Venue and comes with cosmetic enhancements, mainly

Hyundai India has launched the new 2025 Venue N Line at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India), as the sportier version of the new, second-generation Venue (you can read more about it here). The Venue N Line, just like last time, will be a more premium and sporty version of the standard Venue, adorned with racing-inspired cosmetic enhancements. If you are interested in knowing more about the Venue N Line, here’s a detailed account of the same in real-life images!

Front

The Venue N Line shares the same design language as the standard Venue, but features a silver skid plate in the front bumper, complemented by red accents. The Venue N Line also gets a different grille from the standard Venue and features a small N Line badge. It also comes with a lightbar, C-shaped LED DRLs, and quad-beam LED headlamps. It also features a sculpted bonnet to give it a muscular appearance.

Side

On the sides, the Venue N Line looks meaty with its chunky wheel arches. While the standard Venue gets plastic cladding, the N-Line gets a body-coloured finish that makes it look sleeker. It rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design, and the front wheel additional gets red brake callipers. The upper portion of the body – A, B, C pillar, ORVMs, and the roof – gets a blacked-out finish. Unlike the previous-gen Venue, the new one gets a separate rear quarter and chunkier (and functional) roof rails.

It is available in five colour options

Hazel Blue (also available with a Black roof)

Dragon Red (also available with a Black roof)

Abyss Black

Titan Grey

Atlas White (also available with a Black roof)

Rear

The Venue N Line comes with connected LED taillamps, dual-exhaust tips, a twin-pod spoiler, N-Line badging on the boot, and a faux silver skid plate in the bumper. Here are the dimensions of the new Venue N Line.

Length 3995 mm Width 1800 mm Height 1655 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm

For a more detailed visual look at the 2025 Hyundai Venue, make sure to browse through our image gallery.

Interior

Step inside the Venue N Line and you’re greeted with not one but two 12.3-inch displays, with one for the driver’s display and the other being an infotainment touchscreen. Thankfully, Hyundai has used an array of buttons for the infotainment system and the HVAC.

Being an N Line, it comes with a blacked-out interior with red accents thrown around everywhere quite generously. You get red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats and the gear lever. More importantly, you get a new N Line-specific steering wheel with an N badge instead of the Hyundai logo in Morse code. The steering wheel also gets 2 dedicated buttons for Drive Mode and Traction Mode.

Features-wise, as mentioned earlier, you get two 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, drive modes, traction modes, paddle shifters with the automatic trim and a sunroof.

Safety

In terms of safety onboard, the Venue N Line comes equipped with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ADAS level 2.

Powertrain Options

The new 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line continues with a single powertrain option, and here are its specifications:

Parameter Specifications Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed manual/ 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

The standard Venue also comes with two more engine options – an 83 PS, 114 Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 116 PS, 250 Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol comes with a 5-speed manual, while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT.

The N Line is also expected to get mechanical tweaks like a throatier exhaust note, along with an aggressive suspension and steering rack setup for a more engaging drive compared to the standard model.

Price And Rivals

The Venue N Line is available in two trims – N6 and N10 – and prices are as follows:

Hyundai Venue N Line Variant Price (ex-showroom) N6 Manual Rs 10.55 lakh N6 DCT Rs 11.45 lakh N10 DCT Rs 15.3 lakh

It is a sportier rival to the likes of the Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet/ Syros, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.