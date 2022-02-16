Published On Feb 16, 2022 07:45 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

Its official bookings and mass-production are already underway

To sport a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The new Baleno features six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display.

Will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) variants.

The 2022 Baleno will be available in six colour options.

Maruti has confirmed the launch of the 2022 Baleno for February 23. Its official bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The deliveries are expected to commence in March.

The facelifted Baleno will be offered in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). Save for the Sigma, all the variants can be had with an optional AMT.

The Baleno will be powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. There won’t be any mild hybrid tech onboard, like earlier. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The official fuel efficiency has gone down due to the missing mild-hybrid tech.

The Baleno’s cabin will be refreshed featuring cruise control, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports (regular and C-type), LED fog lamps, six airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme) and hill hold assist.

Maruti already confirmed new auto LED projector headlights and DRLs, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It’s going to be offered in six colour options and here’s our report on it.

Maruti is bound to demand a premium for the new Baleno, possibly pushing its ending price towards Rs 10 lakh. It currently retails from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza.

