Facelifted Maruti Baleno To Go On Sale On February 23
Published On Feb 16, 2022 07:45 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022
Its official bookings and mass-production are already underway
-
To sport a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.
-
The new Baleno features six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display.
-
Will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) variants.
-
The 2022 Baleno will be available in six colour options.
Maruti has confirmed the launch of the 2022 Baleno for February 23. Its official bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The deliveries are expected to commence in March.
The facelifted Baleno will be offered in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). Save for the Sigma, all the variants can be had with an optional AMT.
The Baleno will be powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. There won’t be any mild hybrid tech onboard, like earlier. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The official fuel efficiency has gone down due to the missing mild-hybrid tech.
The Baleno’s cabin will be refreshed featuring cruise control, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports (regular and C-type), LED fog lamps, six airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme) and hill hold assist.
Maruti already confirmed new auto LED projector headlights and DRLs, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It’s going to be offered in six colour options and here’s our report on it.
Maruti is bound to demand a premium for the new Baleno, possibly pushing its ending price towards Rs 10 lakh. It currently retails from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza.
Read More on : Maruti Baleno on road price
