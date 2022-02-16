HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Maruti Baleno To Go On Sale On February 23
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Maruti Baleno To Go On Sale On February 23

Published On Feb 16, 2022 07:45 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

  • 108973 Views
  • Write a comment

Its official bookings and mass-production are already underway 

2022 maruti baleno

  • To sport a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.  

  • The new Baleno features six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display. 

  • Will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) variants. 

  • The 2022 Baleno will be available in six colour options. 

Maruti has confirmed the launch of the 2022 Baleno for February 23. Its official bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The deliveries are expected to commence in March. 

2022 maruti baleno

The facelifted Baleno will be offered in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). Save for the Sigma, all the variants can be had with an optional AMT. 

The Baleno will be powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. There won’t be any mild hybrid tech onboard, like earlier. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The official fuel efficiency has gone down due to the missing mild-hybrid tech. 

The Baleno’s cabin will be refreshed featuring cruise control, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports (regular and C-type), LED fog lamps, six airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme) and hill hold assist. 

2022 maruti baleno

Maruti already confirmed new auto LED projector headlights and DRLs, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

It’s going to be offered in six colour options and here’s our report on it. 

Maruti is bound to demand a premium for the new Baleno, possibly pushing its ending price towards Rs 10 lakh. It currently retails from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and rivals the Hyundai i20Tata AltrozHonda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza.

Read More on : Maruti Baleno on road price

    T
    Published by
    Tarun
    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno 2022

    3 comments
    1
    S
    santhosh hattikudur
    Feb 17, 2022 1:24:34 PM

    No Smart hybrid on 2022 Baleno very sad

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      V
      vinod raj
      Feb 17, 2022 12:33:57 PM

      We are awaiting the safety features also

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        1
        V
        vinod raj
        Feb 17, 2022 12:33:15 PM

        What is the safety features,

        Read More...
          Reply
          Write a Reply
          Read Full News
          space Image
          • Trending
          • Recent

          Trending Hatchback

          • Latest
          • Upcoming
          • Popular
          Latest Cars
          • Citroen C3
            Citroen C3
            Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
            Expected Launch: Mar 2022
          • MG 3
            MG 3
            Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
            Expected Launch: Jul 2022
          • Renault Zoe
            Renault Zoe
            Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
            Expected Launch: Mar 2022
          • Maruti Alto 2022
            Maruti Alto 2022
            Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
            Expected Launch: Oct 2022
          • Renault K-ZE
            Renault K-ZE
            Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
            Expected Launch: Mar 2022
          Upcoming Cars
          Popular Cars
          *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
          space Image
          ×
          We need your city to customize your experience