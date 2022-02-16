Modified On Feb 17, 2022 05:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno 2022

The cabin is seen with a tri-tone layout for the revamped dashboard and Swift’s steering wheel

Maruti will launch the new Baleno on February 23.

Its interior will get a free-floating touchscreen and revised climate controls.

The instrument cluster is still analogue and features the same colour MID as before.

New features to include a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and six airbags.

To be powered by the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop. Will not offer mild-hybrid tech.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

We have yet another exclusive story on the 2022 Maruti Baleno. Now we bring to you the revised interior of the premium hatchback. The facelifted Baleno will go on sale on February 23.

The facelifted Baleno will be provided with the same steering wheel as the Swift. Maruti has revamped the dashboard completely and will now offer it in a three-tone finish: black, silver, and violet. Its cabin will have a black and violet layout as the violet highlights are also seen on the doorpads and upholstery. You can also spot the new free-floating 9-inch touchscreen positioned atop the central AC vents (which are now placed horizontally). The facelifted Baleno’s climate controls have been redone as well and are much sleeker than those of the earlier version. Maruti will also be offering 60:40 split rear seats on the facelifted Baleno. However, the instrument cluster (still an analogue unit) and the colour MID seem to remain unchanged.

We can also see the steering-mounted controls: for the touchscreen on the left and cruise control on the right. Apart from that, the updated hatchback will also come with a couple of firsts such as an Arkamys-tuned sound system, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

On the outside, the Baleno gets revised LED headlights with tri LED DRL units. Maruti has also tweaked its front grille and bumper. The only change on its sides is the new design for its dual-tone alloy wheels while the rear comes with a revised LED tail light design. The new Baleno will be available in six colours, of which four will be new.

Maruti will provide the new Baleno with the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop. It makes 90PS/113Nm and comes paired with a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT (a first for the Baleno). With this update, the hatchback has lost its 83PS 1.2-litre unit and also the mild-hybrid tech. Due to the removal of this tech, the Baleno’s fuel efficiency has taken a slight hit.

The facelifted Baleno is expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will renew its competition with the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza.

Read More on : Baleno on road price