Facelifted Maruti Baleno Rolls Off The Production Line

Published On Jan 27, 2022 11:44 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The facelift will get a refreshed styling, more technology, and additional features

A new spy shot of the 2022 Baleno confirms that its production has begun.

To get new LED headlamps and tail lights, reworked bumpers, and a wider front grille.

The cabin will get a new dashboard design, a larger touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, and an updated instrument cluster.

Should use the same 83PS 1.2-litre and 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet mild-hybrid engine options.

The 2022 Maruti Baleno has been spotted again, this time rolling off its production line. This confirms that the production of the updated hatchback has commenced and its launch should be nearing.

Going by the earlier spy shots, the 2022 Baleno will get a refreshed styling. Up front, it will sport a new and wider grille, a reworked bumper, and new LED headlamps with DRLs. The alloy wheel designs also look restyled. The rear will sport a redesigned bumper, a slightly tweaked tailgate, and new LED tail lights.

The facelift’s cabin will also be thoroughly updated, including a fresh dashboard design, new climate control switches, and a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. It should gain many new features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, an updated instrument cluster, and the Swift’s flat-bottom steering wheel.

Mechanically, the 2022 Baleno should continue with its 83PS 1.2-litre and 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet with mild-hybrid tech petrol engines. The 5-speed manual and CVT options are also likely to be retained. Since Maruti is focusing on CNG cars, we might also see the hatch joining the league.

The facelifted Baleno is bound to demand a premium over its current pricing, which ranges from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Toyota Glanza , Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , Hyundai i20 , and Tata Altroz .

Read More on : Baleno on road price