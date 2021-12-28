Facelifted Maruti Baleno Spied Undisguised

Published On Dec 28, 2021 05:50 PM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno 2022

The best selling premium hatchback in the country is getting its first major update in 2022

New Baleno spotted during filming, but only a few details were spied.

Got our first proper look at the new tail lamps and updated rear profile.

Also featured new alloy wheels and updated LED headlamps.

Will get a major interior update too, with a new dashboard, larger central display, and more features.

Will use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Maruti Baleno has been spied testing a few times, but it has now been spotted for the first time without any camouflage. It seemed to be in the middle of a commercial shoot, and while not a whole lot was visible at night, we did get a good glimpse of the new design.

The most significant visual change for the updated hatchback seems to be at the rear. It has new tail lamps with a three-lamp light signature, a sharper rear bumper, and a slightly reworked tailgate. Maruti also seems to have redone the LED headlamps (with a new DRL signature) and modified the alloy wheel design. Earlier sightings of the 2022 model had already teased a tweaked front fascia with a wider grille.

Based on the multiple sightings already, we know the facelifted hatch will get a revised dashboard with a larger infotainment display, new climate controls, and other switchgear. It will also get a redone instrument cluster with a sportier flat-bottom steering wheel. The updated feature list should include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech with remote functions.

The new Baleno should be powered by the same petrol engine options: 83PS 1.2-litre and 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet with mild-hybrid tech. Both engines will get a 5-speed manual, and a CVT automatic will be offered with the non-hybrid engine.

Also read: New Maruti Baleno Spied With New Headlamps And Grille

Maruti is expected to charge a premium for the facelifted Baleno. For reference, the current model is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's expected to be launched in early 2022, and it will continue to rival the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza.

