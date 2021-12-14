Modified On Dec 15, 2021 09:20 AM By Rohit

The all-new Maruti SUV is being developed in partnership with Toyota and is due to launch soon

Back in November 2021, we had reported that Maruti will launch 8 new cars in 2022 . While almost all of them will be updated versions and new generations of existing models, Maruti will be introducing a new SUV from the ground-up (in partnership with Toyota) to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq.

While there are no official details of this all-new compact SUV, here are 5 things you can expect from it:

Could Have A Design Language Inspired By The Futuro-e Concept

At Auto Expo 2020, we saw a completely new design philosophy from Maruti on the Futuro-e concept. We believe the upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival from Maruti could borrow design cues from the Futuro-e. Maruti themselves had stated during the auto show that the concept previews the design direction for its future utility vehicles. Therefore, the SUV could have a coupe-like profile along with flared wheel arches for an athletic appearance.

Likely To Be More Premium Than The S-Cross

Maruti’s flagship model in its current lineup is the S-Cross. However, in the highly competitive compact SUV space dominated by Hyundai and Kia, its feature list and interior feels dated. As a result, we believe Maruti could develop its upcoming compact SUV as a more premium offering than the S-Cross, as a better-equipped competitor.

A Well-equipped Maruti SUV

Until now, we have seen Maruti always offering enough features in its cars to cover the basic needs of customers, thereby offering good value for the price. However, with the competition introducing segment-leading features such as ADAS and even a panoramic sunroof, Maruti is surely expected to load its upcoming SUV with segment-matching equipment too. Some of the features expected on the 2022 Vitara Brezza are likely to be offered on the new compact SUV as well. These include connected car tech, a larger free-floating touchscreen system, and even a sunroof.

What Could Be Under The Hood?

The Maruti SUV is expected to get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine found on the Ciaz, Ertiga, and Vitara Brezza. This unit is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Suzuki’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill, as offered on the Japan-spec Swift and the Euro-spec S-Cross (140PS/230Nm), which comes mated to a 6-speed manual, could also be offered on the SUV.

Expected Pricing And Competition

One of the biggest strengths of Maruti cars is their pricing and the compact SUV is likely to continue the trend. Maruti is expected to price it between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the S-Cross is presently priced from Rs 8.58 lakh to Rs 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and this new SUV will be positioned above it. The new SUV will square off against the MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, and even the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio.

