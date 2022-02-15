Modified On Feb 15, 2022 03:37 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The facelifted model will get some new design elements along with a host of segment-first features

To be available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims.

The CVT gearbox to be replaced by an AMT.

Confirmed features include full-LED lighting, head-up display, 360-degree camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen system.

To use Maruti’s latest 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-start/stop tech.

Ahead of its launch this month, we have the variant and transmission details of the 2022 Maruti Baleno. The facelifted hatchback will debut in the coming days, and its official bookings are already underway for a token of Rs 11,000.

The 2022 Baleno will be available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). The optional (O-marked) variants are new, while the other four have been retained.

Here are the variant-wise transmission options:

Variants Transmission options Sigma 5-MT Delta 5-speed/5-speed AMT Zeta 5-speed/5-speed AMT Zeta (O) 5-speed/5-speed AMT Alpha 5-speed/5-speed AMT Alpha (O) 5-speed/5-speed AMT

The Baleno will get the 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, but without the mild-hybrid technology as earlier. The earlier CVT will now be replaced by an AGS (auto-gear shift) transmission, Maruti-speak for AMT. The engine will also be equipped with idle-start/stop technology.

On the outside, the facelifted hatchback will sport a redesigned grille, tweaked bumpers, new alloy wheels, and LED projector headlamps, DRLs, and taillights.

Going by the teasers, the 2022 Baleno will get a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera (both segment-first), and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other likely features include wireless charging, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and a tweaked instrument cluster.

The upcoming Baleno will command a premium over the existing model, which ranges from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

