Diwali 2025 Special: 5 Cars You Can Drive Home This Festive Season

From the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition to the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition, these special editions are here to make your Diwali drive even more exciting

Diwali is finally here! A festival in which people love to buy new things, including a fresh set of wheels. And what could be more special than having the option to bring home not just any car, but a special edition of your favourite one? So, we’ve put together a list of all the special edition models launched in October 2025 that you can drive home this festive season.

Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition

Tata just launched the Red Dark edition of its popular subcompact SUV, the Nexon. It is based on the top-spec Fearless Plus S variant and comes at a price premium of Rs 28,000. The Nexon Red Dark Edition is offered with all powertrain options, including CNG. Similar to the Nexon EV Red Dark, the ICE (internal combustion engine) version also boasts an Atlas Black exterior shade. It comes with an all-black dashboard with red leatherette seat upholstery for a contrasting look. You can check out more details about this special edition of the Tata SUV in this story.

Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition

The Toyota Hyryder compact SUV recently got an accessorised special edition variant, called ‘Aero’ edition. Available with all five variants of the SUV – E, S, G, G(O), and V – the Hyryder Aero edition comes with an exterior body kit which includes rear spoiler, front spoiler, and side skirts. Notably, it can only be had with White, Silver, Black, and Red shades of the Toyota Hyryder, and comes as a dealer-level accessory fitment, which costs Rs 31,999. You can read our detailed story on the Toyota Hyryder Aero edition by visiting this link.

2025 MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition

The MG Windsor EV has already completed its one year in India, and to mark the milestone, the automaker introduced a new ‘Inspire’ edition, priced at Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The most interesting part, the unveiling of this special edition Windsor EV was hosted by none other than Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, at his own residence in New Delhi.

It is based on the top-spec Essence variant, and is only limited to 3,000 units. Exterior highlights on the Windsor EV Inspire edition includes new blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, rose gold accents on the claddings, black ORVMs, and a signature ‘Inspire’ badging. The interior is adorned by Sangria Red theme, and you also get a dash cam as a feature addition. Read our detailed story on this special edition MG EV here.

Jeep Compass Track Edition

The American SUV maker, Jeep, also launched a new ‘Track’ edition of the Compass SUV, based on the top-spec Model S variant. The Compass Track edition is priced Rs 25,000 higher than its corresponding trim. It gets minor cosmetic tweaks like a hood decal, signature badging, darkened diamond-cut alloys and a new cabin theme. Customers can only opt this special edition Compass in three exterior paint options: Exotic Red, Brilliant Black and Pearl White. More details here.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition

Last but not the least, one of the most popular full size SUVs, the Toyota Fortuner, also got a special variant called ‘Leader’ edition. Just like its previous iterations, the 2025 Fortuner Leader edition comes with minor design changes like an updated grille, chrome spoilers, dual-tone roof, gloss black alloys and a signature hood emblem. Do note that it is available only with the 2.8-litre diesel engine in a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration. Toyota has yet not announced the prices for the 2025 Fortuner Leader edition, however, you can check out our detailed story on the same.

So these were all the special editions launched in October 2025, that you can consider bringing home this Diwali. Which one would choose and why? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.