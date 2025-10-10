Top 10 Checks Before You Buy a Used Car This Festive Season

Looking to buy a used car in India? Here are 10 used car buying checks that you should definitely keep in mind

The used car market in India is thriving with high-quality cars across various segments and brands. There isn’t a better time to go for a used car than ever.

What should you look for before taking your dream used car home? Here is our top 10 checklist that needs attention and consideration before finalising any model.

Ownership History

It is necessary to delve into the ownership, and remember, the fewer the better. Check if this is a first-hand or multiple-owner. Corporate-owned cars are generally better maintained. Often the past ownership reveals a lot about the car, such as usage pattern, average running, types of run- city or highway, smaller or large family, and also the maintenance practices, among other things.

Odometer Reading

It is always better to have a car that has covered fewer kilometres. In India, an average car runs between 5000 -10,000 km annually. It is vital you verify the actual kilometres driven against the service record and overall vehicle conditions. There were a lot of concerns among buyers with authentic data, which led to a lack of trust; however, this has improved a lot.

Body and Paint

While most of the cars on display look better, they are supposed to attract buyers' attention. But it is not always what you see in front of you, but take a little effort in looking at what isn’t obvious. Check for any damage by accident or rust on the body part or wheels, artificial painting that mismatches or changes in plastic parts, any panel gaps, and other exterior body damage.

Suspensions and Tires

The condition of the tyres can be accessed by looking at them and checking right on the spot. Check if they’re changed, the tread depth, and the uneven wear pattern. If they’re changed, then better verify that against the actual bills. Remember, changing tires is a big expensive affair in the ownership lifecycle, and having good condition ones can help you run the car for a considerable time. Likewise, suspensions are equally important mechanical parts of the car; they’re for comfort and convenience.

Vehicle Documentation

Buying a used car entails transferring ownership to you. Before you become the rightful owner of the car, check thoroughly all the vehicle documents, and all the papers must be in order. Verify the registration certification, followed by valid insurance, pollution certificate, vehicle service history and also any pending challans or hypothecations.

Engine Condition

Engine, as we all know, is the heart of the car, and an

enjoyable, peaceful, hassle-free ownership largely hinges on its condition. Besides, the engine determines the mileage of the car, which directly translates into running costs.

Interior and Electrical

The interior and electrical conditions are crucial for the car's usage. Always needs to test start/stop, air-conditioning, power windows, central locking, music system, all lights (headlight, indicators, cabin, trunk light), and wipers, etc. Also, look for any water seepage, dashboard warning lights, and seat condition, etc.

Test Drive

Make sure you get to drive for a substantial distance, in all types of driving conditions, city/highway, various speeds. Test drives allow you to get a hang of the car and understand its overall condition better on what is actually claimed on paper.

Insurance Claim History

Insurance is not just a mandatory legal requirement but a valid safety cover for your car. You must check and verify the insurance is in order, and never lapse, besides also know the history of claims. This will help you in multiple ways, like when you’re renewing or making a claim. Insurance also helps you track the history of the car through claims; if there are multiple claims, this points towards accidents or major repairs.

Professional Inspection

It is also an option to make sure you don’t miss anything about the car by availing a paid professional inspection service.

