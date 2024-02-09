Modified On Feb 09, 2024 02:20 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv ICE, on the other hand, will come 3 to 4 months after the Curvv EV

Tata has been working on expanding its EV portfolio and for that, the carmaker has planned to launch 3 EVs in 2024. We have already witnessed the launch of the Tata Punch EV earlier this year, and the next two models are Curvv EV and Harrier EV. Now, Tata has revealed the launch timelines of these two models, along with the launch timeline of the ICE-powered Curvv.

Tata Curvv EV & Curvv

In its investor meet, Tata revealed that it’s planning to launch the Curvv EV in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-2025. This means that the Curvv EV will be in the market sometime between July and September 2024.

The last time we saw the Curvv EV in the flesh was in 2022, and it was still in its concept stage. Also, while we don’t know the exact battery pack and motor details of the coupe SUV, we do expect that it will offer a range of up to 500 km.

Tata also revealed that it will launch the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Curvv three to four months after the launch of its electric version. So if the Curvv EV is launched early in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-2025, we can expect the ICE-powered Curvv to hit the market around the festive season this year.

As for its specifications, it will most likely come with Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125 PS/225 Nm), with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT. It will also get Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/260 Nm), possibly with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Expected Prices

Starting with the Curvv EV, it is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh, and the ICE Curvv will most likely be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh. The Curvv EV will be a rival to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV, the Curvv will go up against the compact SUV segment that includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder.