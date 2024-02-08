Modified On Feb 08, 2024 04:23 PM By Ansh for Tata Tigor

The CNG AMT variants of all three models offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06 km/kg

The Tiago gets the CNG automatic powertrain on the higher-spec XTA and XZA+ variants, while the Tiago NRG gets it on the top-spec XZA.

For Tata Tigor, this powertrain is available on the higher-spec XZA and XZA+ variants.

All these cars use a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed AMT.

This CNG powertrain churns out 73.5 PS and 95 Nm.

Tata has become the first brand in India to have CNG automatic cars in the market, and has revealed the prices of the CNG AMT variants of the Tata Tiago, Tata Tiago NRG, and Tata Tigor. These models share the same engine and transmission option, and a lot of features as well. Let’s have a look at the prices of these models.

Tata Tiago CNG AMT & Tiago NRG CNG AMT

Ex-showroom Price Variant CNG Manual CNG AMT Tiago XTA Rs 7.35 lakh Rs 7.90 lakh Tiago NRG XZA Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh Tiago XZA+ Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh

The CNG AMT variants carry a premium of Rs 55,000 over the corresponding CNG manual variants of the Tiago and Tiago NRG. For Rs 8.80 lakh, you can either have the Tiago NRG CNG AMT or the top-spec Tiago CNG AMT, as with the top-spec version, you’ll get a better feature package. The Tiago XZA+ CNG AMT also comes with a dual-tone option, that demands a premium of Rs 10,000 over the single-tone variant. The lower-spec XE and XM CNG variants of the Tiago and the entry-level XT trim of the Tiago NRG CNG cannot be had with the AMT gearbox.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT

Ex-showroom Price Variant CNG Manual CNG AMT Tigor XZA Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh Tigor XZA+ Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh

In case of the Tata Tigor, the CNG AMT variants carry a premium of Rs 60,000 over the corresponding CNG manual variants. That said, Tata isn’t offering the AMT option with the entry-level XM CNG variant of the sub-4m sedan.

Tata has also given these three models new colour options. The Tiago gets a new Tornado Blue shade, Tiago NRG gets Glassland Beige, and the Tigor gets a Meteor Bronze exterior colour option.

Powertrain

The Tiago, Tiago NRG and the Tigor come with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 86 PS and 113 Nm, but in CNG mode, this engine’s output is reduced to 73.5 PS and 95 Nm. Tata has also revealed the fuel efficiency of these models, and it is 28.06 km/kg for all three models. For comparison, the fuel efficiency for the CNG manual variants of these models is 26.49 km/kg.

Features & Safety

These variants of the Tiago and Tigor offer features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver seat, push button start/stop, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

In terms of safety, they offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a rear parking camera.

Rivals

As of now, there are no other CNG automatic models in India, so these cars can be considered as more convenient alternatives to the CNG variants of the Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Dzire, and Hyundai Aura.

