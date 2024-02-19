Tata Curvv vs Tata Curvv EV: Design Differences Detailed

Modified On Feb 19, 2024 02:36 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

Apart from the EV-specific design difference, the Curvv EV concept also looked bulkier and more rugged

The Tata Curvv was recently showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in a near-production ready avatar, with some design changes since its last official sighting. However, the first time we saw any version of the SUV was back in 2022, in its electric version, when Tata revealed the Curvv EV concept. The ICE (internal combustion engine) version seen recently, shares the same overall shape and size with the original EV version, but there are some noticeable design differences, which you can see here.

Front

The first and the most noticeable difference here is the grille. While the ICE version of the Curvv gets a black grille with horizontal chrome elements – similar to the ones in the new Harrier and Safari – the EV concept had a closed-off grille that was finished in the body colour.

Here, you can also see that the Curvv get vertically placed headlights like the other updated Tata models, but the ones on the Curvv EV are triangular in shape with multiple lighting elements.

The width-spanning DRLs are almost the same in both versions, but the bumper design is different. While both do get a black front bumper, the Curvv ICE has horizontal chrome elements, same as the ones in its grille.

Side

The overall design and the silhouette of both the Curvv EV and ICE is the same, but you can spot some differences here as well. The first difference is the rear spoiler which is placed slightly lower in the Curvv ICE as compared to the EV. Second difference is the design of the door cladding.

However, the biggest difference is the design of the alloy wheels. The Curvv ICE gets petal-shaped dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels while the Curvv EV gets bigger dual-tone alloys with a more aerodynamic design.

Rear

Here, the difference between their design is more clear. Both get the same LED connected tail light setup, but the Curvv EV concept also has lighting elements around the rear windshield and on the bumper.

Just as the front, the brake lights have a different design, and the rear bumper is also different, as the Curvv ICE gets a skid plate, which is not present on the Curvv EV concept.

Cabin

Inside both the Curvv and the Curvv EV, the dashboard design and equipment are quite similar. Both get big screens for infotainment and driver’s display, Tata’s new steering wheel with the backlit Tata logo, and the touch-based climate control panel. It shows how Tata was ready to implement its new cabin design philosophy to its road cars which got these details less than a year later.

However, the Curvv EV’s cabin has a more minimalistic design with only a few elements that gives it a clean look. The ICE-equipped Curvv, on the other hand, gets some design changes, including a different theme, 4-spoke steering wheel instead of the 2-spoke one, a gloss black strip on the dashboard, and a different housing for the digital driver’s display.

As of now, Tata has not officially revealed the cabin of the most recently showcased Curvv. Given that the unit displayed at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo was still in its near-production ready stage, we can assume that some more design changes can be implemented both inside and outside.

Expected Launch & Price

Tata will launch the Curvv EV first, likely between July and September 2024, with an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol- and diesel-powered Curvv will be launched 3 to 4 months after the EV, and it is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Curvv EV will be a rival to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. However, the ICE Curvv will have more of a challenge as it enters the compact SUV segment to compete against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.