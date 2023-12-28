Modified On Dec 28, 2023 04:45 PM By Shreyash for Maruti eVX

The list includes the new electric SUVs from Tata, Mahindra, and Maruti

2023 was an action-packed year, with the arrival of new SUVs like the Honda Elevate and the facelifted versions of the Tata Nexon and Harrier. Now, as 2024 is around the corner, we are going to see even more new SUVs from Mahindra, Tata, Maruti, and Hyundai, both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric (EV) models. This is a list of the top 10 most highly anticipated SUVs due to launch next year.

Kia Sonet Facelift

Expected Launch: January 2024

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh onwards

The Kia Sonet facelift will arrive in the Indian market in early 2024. The subcompact SUV’s exterior has been refreshed, and new features – including level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – have also been added. Though the Kia Sonet facelift will be using the same engine options as before, the automaker has reintroduced the diesel-manual combination with the updated Sonet.

Kia is already accepting reservations for the Sonet facelift for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 2024.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Expected Launch: January 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh onwards

Another popular SUV which is going to receive a makeover in 2024 is the Hyundai Creta. The Creta is one of the top-selling compact SUVs in the country and it got its last major update in 2020. With the facelift, the Hyundai Creta will get an updated design, new features, but it will continue to use the same engine options as the Kia Seltos facelift, which includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm) and the segment’s most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm).

Also Check Out: These Were Your Favourite (Most Watched) CarDekho Videos Of 2023

Maruti eVX

Expected Launch: Late 2024

Expected Price: Rs 22 Lakh onwards

Maruti is all set to introduce its first all-electric vehicle, the eVX, in 2024. The Maruti Suzuki eVX was first showcased as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in India, followed by a closer-to-production version of the electric SUV shown in the Japan Mobility Show 2023. Maruti has already confirmed that the eVX will be using a 60 kWh battery pack, with a dual-motor AWD (all-wheel-drive) option, and will offer a range of up to 550 km. Maruti’s electric SUV is already being tested in India ahead of its launch.

Tata Punch EV

Expected Launch: Early 2024

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh onwards

The Tata Punch EV will be the latest addition to the automaker’s EV lineup which will sit between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV. The test mule of the Punch EV has already been spied several times, and it is expected to receive minor EV-specific design updates, as seen on other Tata EVs. The Punch EV will be offered on both Standard and Long Range variants, offering a claimed range of up to 500 km.

Tata Curvv / Curvv EV

Tata Curvv Expected Launch: Mid 2024 / Curvv EV Expected Launch: March 2024

Tata Curvv Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh onwards / Curvv EV Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh onwards

The Tata Curvv and its electric version, the Tata Curvv EV, are going to mark the carmaker’s entry into the compact SUV space. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to arrive first and is expected to offer a range of up to 500 km. Its battery and electric motor specifications are yet to be revealed.

The Tata Curvv on other hand will hit the market after the electric version, and it will use the new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine (125 PS / 225 Nm). Both are expected to be well-equipped with modern features and comforts.

Also Check Out: 7 Tips To Protect Your Car When Stuck In Traffic

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Launch: Late 2024

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh onwards

The all-electric Tata Harrier is also expected to be launched in 2024. The Harrier EV was first showcased in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo in New Delhi. Though it will carry similar design language as the recently updated Tata Harrier, it will have EV-specific design elements as well. The Harrier EV will be offered in multiple powertrain options, with a maximum driving range of over 500 km.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Expected Launch: Second half of 2024

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

The Mahindra Thar 5-door, which has been spied several times on test, will be launched in the second half of 2024. The elongated version of the Thar off-roader will feature a fixed metal roof, sunroof, more cabin comforts, and LED lighting elements. It will most likely use the same engine options as the existing Thar, which includes a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both with choices of manual and automatic transmission, albeit with more performance on offer. The 5-door off-road SUV will likely come in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Expected Launch: March 2024

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh onwards

The Mahindra XUV300 is ready for its first significant update since its market debut in 2019. For the past few months, the test mules of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift have been spotted, and it is expected to be launched in 2024. The updated XUV300 will have a new fascia including new LED DRLS and headlights, new alloy wheels, and a connected LED tail lamp. It will get a revamped cabin as well with more premium features on offer. The 2024 XUV300 will most likely use the same engine options – 1.2-litre MPFi (multi-point fuel injection), 1.2-litre T-GDi (gasoline direct injection) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine – as its current counterpart.

Mahindra XUV.e8

Expected Launch: December 2024

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh onwards

Mahindra will also introduce an all-new EV in 2024, namely the XUV.e8. The Mahindra XUV.e8 is the electric counterpart of the Mahindra XUV700, which will be based on the automaker’s new INGLO platform. It will look quite similar to the ICE SUV with EV-specific changes as well as a modernised interior. This platform can accommodate batteries with capacities of 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The larger battery claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 450 km. This new electric SUV from Mahindra will also support a DC fast charging of up to 175 kW.

Mahindra will offer the XUV.e8 with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The RWD variants can have an output of up to 285 PS, while the AWD variants will churn out up to 394 PS.

New-gen Renault Duster

Expected Launch: Second half of 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

The Renault Duster was first launched in India in 2012, and was among the leading cars to establish the compact SUV segment, before being discontinued in 2022. Recently, the global version of the new-generation SUV was unveiled as sold via Renault’s budget oriented brand, known as the Dacia Duster. The new Duster is based on the CMF-B platform and it takes its design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster.

In Europe, the new-gen Duster comes with multiple powertrain options including petrol, turbo-petrol, strong-hybrid and LPG. The turbo-petrol engine also comes with the AWD system with a manual transmission. The specifications for the India-spec Renault Duster are yet to be confirmed, but do not hold out for any diesel option.

These are the 10 most anticipated SUVs expected to be launched in 2024. Which one is in your wishlist and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi