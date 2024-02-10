Modified On Feb 10, 2024 11:50 AM By Ansh for Tata Tiago

This week not only saw the launch of India’s first CNG AMT cars, but also witnessed price cuts of 6 models

In the last week, we witnessed the launch of India’s first CNG AMT cars, prices of some models were slashed, launch timeline of a much awaited EV was revealed, and some upcoming cars were spotted testing. Have a look at the important events of this week.

Tata Launches CNG AMT models

This week, Tata launched India’s first CNG AMT cars. Three cars from Tata’s CNG lineup: Tiago CNG, Tiago NRG CNG, and Tigor CNG got new AMT variants. All these models use the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed AMT and offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06 km/kg.

MG Cuts Prices Across Its Lineup

MG has 6 models on sale in India: Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Comet EV, and ZS EV. The carmaker recently slashed the prices of all its models in its Indian portfolio. To find out the new prices of all MG models, click here.

Bharat Mobility Expo Will Happen Every Year

This week, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, confirmed that the Bharat Mobility Expo will happen every year. The first-ever Bharat Mobility Expo was held at the start of February this year, and saw participation from many domestic and global carmakers. Read more about this development here.

Skoda Reveals New Octavia’s Design Sketches

Skoda revealed some exterior design sketches of the facelifted Octavia ahead of its global unveiling on February 14. Most of the design changes on the new Octavia are on the front, which include sharper LED headlights, sportier bumper, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. While its cabin is yet to be revealed, you can check out its exterior in detail here.

FASTag Update

Recently, FASTag has been in the news for issues regarding KYC and PayTM. The primary mode of paying tolls might stop working for some people from March if some steps are not taken. To know what steps to take to avoid the deactivation of your FaSTag, click here.

Toyota Diesel Engine Update

Last month, Toyota halted the dispatch of three of its diesel engines from Japan due to an irregularity in their ECU software which was found during certification testing. This affected three models in India: Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, and Toyota Fortuner, which come with the option of these powertrains. However, Toyota India has just announced that it has resumed the dispatch of these engines, and so the buyers of these vehicles in India won’t have to suffer long waiting periods.

Tata Curvv Launch Timeline Revealed

Tata has already launched the Punch EV earlier this year and plans to launch two more EVs in 2024: Curvv EV and Harrier EV. This week, Tata confirmed the launch timeline of the Curvv EV along with its ICE version. Read more about it here.

Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition Introduced

The Maruti Fronx now comes in a special Velocity Edition, which comes with exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades. This special edition, which is basically an accessory pack, is based on the mid-spec Delta Plus variant of the crossover, and offers styling elements on the exterior, carbon fibre-like finish on the inside, seat covers, mats, and an in-car vacuum cleaner. Have a detailed look at the Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition here.

Spied This Week

Image Source

2024 Maruti Dzire: This week, the new-gen Maruti Dzire made its first appearance in the form of a camouflaged test mule. The sedan has retained the shape of the outgoing version, but it will surely borrow the design elements from the new-gen Maruti Swift. Check it out here.

5-door Mahindra Thar: The much-awaited 5-door Mahindra Thar also made an appearance this week. In the spy video, we managed to see the rear profile of the elongated Mahindra Thar in detail which had similar design elements as its 3-door counterpart. Have a detailed look at the 5-door Thar here.

Image Source

Hyundai Creta EV: The Hyundai Creta EV has been under development for a while now and it has been spotted on test again. In its latest spyshot, the electric SUV is seen with aerodynamic alloy wheels, while the rest of its design is similar to the ICE version. Have a look at the electric Creta here.

Read More on : Tata Tiago AMT