Modified On Jan 31, 2024 07:08 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The carmaker will be displaying eight models at the automotive event, including three all-new offerings

India is set to witness the first Bharat Mobility Expo which will take place between February 1 and 3, 2024. Among the list of participants is Tata Motors who has now disclosed that it will be showcasing eight models at the event. Here’s what you can watch out for:

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata is already the second biggest player in the CNG car space despite its late entry, thanks to its many innovative solutions. After adding the greener fuel option to the Punch and Altroz in 2023, Tata is ready to introduce it in the facelifted Nexon as well. Tata will provide the CNG kit with the SUV’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/ 170 Nm), but with reduced output. It could also offer the Nexon CNG with both manual and AMT transmission options.

Tata Safari Dark Concept

In October 2023, the facelifted Tata Safari was launched with improved styling and more modern features. At that time, the carmaker also re-introduced the 3-row SUV’s Dark iteration, which comes with blacked out alloy wheels, grille, cabin theme and upholstery, and ‘Dark’ badges on the exterior. Now, it seems Tata has come with a new take on it which will be showcased in concept form at the expo. We expect it to be showcased in its Red Dark edition, with red highlights inside and out.

The carmaker will also be showcasing a cross-section display of the standard Safari alongside the concept, highlighting its strong safety suite. It is one of the first cars to have been crash tested by Bharat NCAP and it scored a 5-star safety rating.

Tata Curvv Concept

The newest addition to the Tata SUV lineup is set to arrive in 2024, called the Curvv, which will also be on display at the event. The carmaker will first launch it as an EV, which will be followed by its internal combustion engine (ICE) version. The Curvv EV is likely to get multiple battery packs offering a claimed range of more than 500 km. The Curvv ICE, on the other hand, will likely get both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Tata Altroz Racer Concept

The Tata Altroz Racer was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, as a sportier variant of the standard Altroz hatchback. It has cosmetic upgrades inside and out, and is expected to incorporate various feature updates now seen in the facelifted Nexon. Although no major changes are expected to the powertrain, the only notable difference could be the inclusion of the Nexon’s 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Punch EV

Tata introduced the Punch EV as its first electric model based on the newly developed Acti.EV platform. It gets a new design, which is in line with the carmaker’s newer offerings such as the Nexon and Curvv. It comes with a couple of battery pack options, having a claimed range of up to 421 km. As the newest offering, it will also be on display.

Tata Nexon EV Dark

Another new showcase at Tata’s pavilion will be the Nexon EV Dark. First introduced in the pre-facelift Nexon EV Max, this one will be based on the facelifted Nexon EV, which gets multiple styling updates inside and out. Being the Dark edition, it will have some cosmetic revisions including blacked-out alloy wheels and an all-black cabin theme. That said, no changes are expected to its electric powertrain or the features set.

Tata Harrier EV Concept

The facelifted Tata Harrier will also have an electric version in 2024, which we first saw at Auto Expo 2023 as a concept. The Harrier EV concept will also be present at the expo, perhaps in an updated form that maintains a resemblance in design and features to the regular Harrier. Itt is anticipated to be offered with multiple electric powertrain options, delivering a claimed range of over 500 km. Additionally, it will offer the choice of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant, something that has been missing from Tata’s lineup for far too long.

These are all the cars that Tata will showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Which model are you most excited to know more about? Stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest updates from the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

