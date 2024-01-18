Modified On Jan 18, 2024 06:03 PM By Sonny for Tata Harrier EV

All these models will be based on the new Tata Acti.EV pure electric platform

The first model based on Tata’s all new Acti.EV pure-electric architecture, the Tata Punch EV, has just been launched. In an interaction with Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, we got confirmation that there will be four more EVs based on the Acti.EV platform that will launch by the end of 2025. Let’s find out what’s coming next:

Tata Curvv EV

Expected launch: Mid-2024

Expected prices: Rs 20 lakh onwards

The first all-new offering from Tata since 2021, the Curvv EV is a coupe-styled compact SUV that will sit in between the Nexon and Harrier SUVs in the carmaker’s lineup. Tata showcased it in concept form in 2022, and test mules have been spied testing multiple times in recent months.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected launch: 2024-end

Expected prices: Rs 25 lakh onwards

Perhaps the biggest new electric SUV from Tata in 2024 will be the all-electric version of the Harrier mid-size SUV. It will become the flagship Tata EV when it goes on sale, but the most exciting prospect about the Harrier EV is that it will be offered with an all-wheel-drive powertrain too. It debuted in concept form at Auto Expo 2023 and will be one of the largest offerings based on the new Acti.EV platform.

Tata Sierra EV

Expected launch: Mid-2025

Expected prices: Rs 25 lakh onwards

The iconic Tata Sierra name is due to return in an all-electric avatar that was also showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2023. It features some of the iconic styling elements of the original Sierra and brings it forward to the modern day. The Sierra EV would be a lifestyle alternative to the likes of the Curvv EV.

Tata Altroz EV

Expected launch: 2025-end

Expected prices: Rs 15 lakh onwards

Perhaps the most surprising announcement for upcoming Tata EVs is that there will be an Altroz EV after all. Originally expected to launch in 2021 following a close-to-production concept showcase and various test mule sightings, we were under the impression that the electric premium hatchback was no longer part of Tata’s EV plan. However, we now have confirmation that the Altroz EV, now based on the Acti.EV platform, will be coming next year. It will likely be based on the facelifted version of the Altroz ICE (internal combustion engine) model, which is expected to debut sometime in 2024 with a new design and lots of feature updates.

Which new Tata EV are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.