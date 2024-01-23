Published On Jan 23, 2024 11:43 AM By Rohit for Tata Harrier EV

The patent image shows almost the same elements on the Harrier EV as seen on the concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata debuted the Harrier EV as a concept at the Auto Expo 2023.

Launch expected by the end of 2024, prices could start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Patent image shows the same connected LED taillights as the facelifted SUV, but with a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Expected to come with multiple battery packs and an AWD option as well.

We first got to know about the Tata Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023, showcased as a concept but confirmed for production. Fast forward to early 2024 and its design has now been patented, an image of which has leaked online, showing the production-spec details of the electric SUV.

What Does The Patent Application Show?

The trademarked image shows the rear of the Harrier EV based on the SUV’s recently facelifted avatar that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. That said, the image shows a fresh set of alloy wheels compared to the ones present on the concept version that was showcased at the auto show. While there isn’t the ‘Harrier EV’ badge on the tailgate, it does have the ‘.ev’ moniker on the lower portion of the front door which is in line with Tata’s modern EVs.

The rear looks near-identical to the facelifted internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Harrier that entered the market in 2023 and will likely get the same features (including the panoramic sunroof seen here) if not more. However, expect the Harrier EV’s front to have slight differences over its diesel-powered counterpart.

Details Of Its Electric Powertrain

Although the exact powertrain details aren’t out yet, we believe the carmaker will offer it with a choice of multiple battery packs and electric motors. It will likely have a claimed range of over 500 km and will also come with the option of an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). It was recently confirmed that the Harrier EV will be based on Tata’s new Acti.EV platform, which also underpins the recently launched Punch EV.

Expected Launch And Price

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to go on sale by late 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rival will be the Mahindra XUV.e8 while it will serve as a premium, and larger alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

