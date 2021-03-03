Citroen’s Debut Model For India Likely To Be Launched On This Date

Published On Mar 03, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

Official pre-launch bookings are underway for a token of Rs 50,000

Citroen revealed the India-spec C5 Aircross on February 1.

To be sold in two variants: Feel and Shine.

Will be equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Citroen is ready for its India stint with the C5 Aircross and has also opened official bookings for the SUV for Rs 50,000. We have now got to know that the carmaker is likely to announce the prices on April 7. The company is also offering a maintenance package of 5-year/50,000km (whichever is earlier) free of cost on all bookings till April 6.

The India-spec C5 Aircross is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof (limited to the top-spec Shine). Standard safety features on offer include blind-spot monitoring, six airbags, and front and rear parking sensors.

The SUV will be a diesel-only offering. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre engine (177PS/400Nm), paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will feature shift-by-wire gear shifts and multiple drive modes.

The C5 Aircross will be available in two variants (Feel and Shine) and is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Jeep Compass (range-topping variants) and the VW Tiguan 2021 .