Modified On Apr 15, 2024 03:34 PM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt Vision

The Citroen Basalt is based on the same CMP platform as existing Citroen models like the Citroen C3 and Citroen C3 Aircross

The latest spy shots of the Citroen Basalt reveals its design similarities with its concept version.

Though the interior is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be similar to that of the Citroen C3 Aircross.

The Basalt is expected to get the same 10.2-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital driver’s display as the C3 Aircross.

It will also likely use the same 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine seen on the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV.

The Citroen Basalt Vision made its global debut in March 2024 as a concept, and it is set to be launched in India in the second half of this year. The Basalt Vision is a coupe-SUV from the French automaker that shares its design and platform with existing Citroen models such as the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV. We recently spotted the test mule of the Citroen Basalt Vision on Indian roads, and here's what we saw.

Looks Same As The Concept

The spy images clearly reveal that the test mule of the Basalt coupe SUV closely resembles the design of its Vision concept version. Up front, it features the familiar split grille and headlight housing seen on existing Citroen models. At the rear, the test mule boasts a similar taillamp design to that of its concept version.But its most distinctive design is the sporty look when seen from the side, thanks to its sloping, coupe-like roofline.

Also Check Out: New Force Gurkha 5-door Teaser Reveals Fresh Design Details

Cabin & Features

Citroen has not yet revealed the interior of the Basalt Vision coupe SUV, nor did we get a glimpse of its cabin in these spy shots. However, its dashboard layout and cabin is expected to be similar to that of the Citroen C3 Aircross, but the Basalt Vision is expected to be more feature rich as a more premium and stylish offering.

The Citroen Basalt is expected to come with features such as 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, cruise control, and push-button engine start/stop. Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The Citroen Basalt Vision will likely use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / up to 205 Nm) offered with the Citroen C3 Aircross and Citroen C3. This unit will be offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Citroen could launch the Basalt coupe SUV in India in the second half of 2024, and it could have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt Vision will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while it will also take on the likes of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate.