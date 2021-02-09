Modified On Feb 09, 2021 01:31 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

The upcoming premium SUV will be offered in seven paint options

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in March 2021. It has been unveiled in its India-spec avatar, which will be offered in only two variants: Feel and Shine. The features have also been revealed, which you can check out here. It will be available in four single-tone colours and three dual-tone options. Explore the various shades of the C5 Aircross in the Feel variant which misses out on the panoramic sunroof and LED headlamps, in the images below:

Pearl White with Black Roof

This is the colour choice showcased in most marketing communications by Citroen. It also gets contrasting red highlights for the faux vent surrounds. The SUV will be available in a monotone white as well.

Cumulus Grey with Black Roof

This light grey finish could appeal to those who like a silver paint job on their SUVs. It is also offered in a single-tone option.

Tijuca Blue with Black Roof

The only colourful hue on offer is the Tijuca Blue, which will be available in a monotone option as well. Named after the tropical rainforest in Rio, this paint scheme is more of an aqua-marine blue-green shade.

Perla Nera Black

Citroen will offer its premium SUV in an all-black paint option, and it’s the only one that won’t get a dual-tone finish.

The C5 Aircross is expected to be priced from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and will be offered with a diesel-automatic powertrain only. It will rival the more premium variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. Let us know in the comments which shade of the Citroen SUV do you like the most.