Published On Apr 14, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

The segment’s month-on-month (MoM) demand remained consistent in March 2024

In March 2024, Mahindra’s trio of SUVs accounted for more than 70 percent of the total midsize SUV sales. Close to 30,000 midsize SUVs were sold last month. Here’s the detailed sales report of how each of them performed last month.

Mid-size SUVs March 2024 February 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Mahindra Scorpio 15151 15051 0.66 50.98 68.93 -17.95 13051 Mahindra XUV700 6611 6546 0.99 22.24 40.05 -17.81 7451 Tata Safari 2063 2648 -22.09 6.94 14.82 -7.88 1951 Tata Harrier 2054 2562 -19.82 6.91 20.08 -13.17 1957 MG Hector 1887 1826 3.34 6.34 32.19 -25.85 2219 Hyundai Alcazar 1420 1290 10.07 4.77 19.75 -14.98 1633 Jeep Compass 329 204 61.27 1.1 3.09 -1.99 290 Hyundai Tucson 110 157 -29.93 0.37 4.55 -4.18 184 Volkswagen Tiguan 94 102 -7.84 0.31 1.03 -0.72 155 Citroen C5 Aircross 0 0 #DIV/0! 0 0.4 -0.4 3 Total 29719 30386 -2.19 99.96

Key Takeaways

With more than 15,000 units dispatched, Mahindra Scorpio remained at the top of the sales table. Its March 2024 sales alone was more than the sales of all other midsize SUVs combined. The Scorpio currently has over 50 percent market share in the segment. Note that these figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra Scorpio N.

The Mahindra XUV700 found more than 6,500 takers in March 2024, with which its monthly sales remained consistent. However, XUV700's sales last month’s sales was still over 800 units less than its average sales of the past six months.

The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier together crossed the sales mark of 4,000 units in March 2024. Both Safari and Harrier experienced monthly losses of 22 percent and nearly 20 percent, respectively. Both Tata SUVs currently have close to 7 percent market share each.

MG dispatched nearly 1,900 units of the Hector and its monthly sales slightly grew by more than 3 percent. However, Hector’s year-on-year (YoY) market share declined by nearly 26 percent in March 2024. These figures include the sales of both Hector and Hector Plus SUVs.

The Hyundai Alcazar attracted more than 1,400 buyers in March 2024, recording a growth of close to 10 percent in monthly sales. However, Alcazar also lost 15 percent of its market share on a YoY basis.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Together Accounted For Over 50% Of Total Compact SUV Sales in March 2024

Though Jeep Compass’ monthly sales grew by over 60 percent, it still only managed to find just over 300 takers in March 2024.

With the highest MoM decline of 30 percent, just over 100 units of the Hyundai Tucson were sold in March 2024. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun could not even cross the sales mark of 100 units, and it also recorded close to 8 percent loss in monthly sales.

At last, the Citroen C5 Aircross could not even find a single buyer from the past 2 months. It remained at the bottom of the sales chart.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic