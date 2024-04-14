Mahindra SUVs Continued To Dominate The Midsize SUV Sales In March 2024

The segment’s month-on-month (MoM) demand remained consistent in March 2024

Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra XUV700

In March 2024, Mahindra’s trio of SUVs accounted for more than 70 percent of the total midsize SUV sales. Close to 30,000 midsize SUVs were sold last month. Here’s the detailed sales report of how each of them performed last month.

Mid-size SUVs
 

March 2024

February 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Mahindra Scorpio

15151

15051

0.66

50.98

68.93

-17.95

13051

Mahindra XUV700

6611

6546

0.99

22.24

40.05

-17.81

7451

Tata Safari

2063

2648

-22.09

6.94

14.82

-7.88

1951

Tata Harrier

2054

2562

-19.82

6.91

20.08

-13.17

1957

MG Hector

1887

1826

3.34

6.34

32.19

-25.85

2219

Hyundai Alcazar

1420

1290

10.07

4.77

19.75

-14.98

1633

Jeep Compass

329

204

61.27

1.1

3.09

-1.99

290

Hyundai Tucson

110

157

-29.93

0.37

4.55

-4.18

184

Volkswagen Tiguan

94

102

-7.84

0.31

1.03

-0.72

155

Citroen C5 Aircross

0

0

#DIV/0!

0

0.4

-0.4

3

Total

29719

30386

-2.19

99.96

      

Key Takeaways

Mahindra Scorpio N red

  • With more than 15,000 units dispatched, Mahindra Scorpio remained at the top of the sales table. Its March 2024 sales alone was more than the sales of all other midsize SUVs combined. The Scorpio currently has over 50 percent market share in the segment. Note that these figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra Scorpio N.

  • The Mahindra XUV700 found more than 6,500 takers in March 2024, with which its monthly sales remained consistent. However, XUV700's sales last month’s sales was still over 800 units less than its average sales of the past six months. 

  • The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier together crossed the sales mark of 4,000 units in March 2024. Both Safari and Harrier experienced monthly losses of 22 percent and nearly 20 percent, respectively. Both Tata SUVs currently have close to 7 percent market share each.

  • MG dispatched nearly 1,900 units of the Hector and its monthly sales slightly grew by more than 3 percent. However, Hector’s year-on-year (YoY) market share declined by nearly 26 percent in March 2024. These figures include the sales of both Hector and Hector Plus SUVs.

  • The Hyundai Alcazar attracted more than 1,400 buyers in March 2024, recording a growth of close to 10 percent in monthly sales. However, Alcazar also lost 15 percent of its market share on a YoY basis.

Jeep Compass

  • Though Jeep Compass’ monthly sales grew by over 60 percent, it still only managed to find just over 300 takers in March 2024. 

  • With the highest MoM decline of 30 percent, just over 100 units of the Hyundai Tucson were sold in March 2024. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun could not even cross the sales mark of 100 units, and it also recorded close to 8 percent loss in monthly sales.

  • At last, the Citroen C5 Aircross could not even find a single buyer from the past 2 months. It remained at the bottom of the sales chart.

