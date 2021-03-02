6 Cars To Watch Out For In March 2021

Modified On Mar 02, 2021 03:26 PM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

Given the increasing demand for SUVs, March too will witness a majority of cars from this category along with a couple of sedans

A majority of the cars expected to be launched in March 2021 fall under the SUV category, with the exception of the chic-looking Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the spicier BMW M340i. Here’s a look at the complete list of models that will go on sale this month and one that will be unveiled in its production-spec form:

Launches

Citroen C5 Aircross: Around mid-March

Expected Prices: Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh

Rivals: 2021 VW Tiguan (upcoming) and range-topping Jeep Compass

Citroen’s debut product for the Indian market will be its flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross . It will be a diesel-only offering (a 2.0-litre unit rated at 177PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Citroen will offer the SUV in two variants-- Feel and Shine. It has commenced official pre-launch bookings already since March 1 and is offering five years of complimentary maintenance until April 6. We recently took the SUV for a spin and here’s what we thought of it .

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan: Around mid-March

Expected Price: Rs 28 lakh onwards

Rivals: Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross

The pre-facelift diesel-powered Tiguan was discontinued soon after the BS6 norms came into effect in April 2020. Now, the carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted Tiguan in India, albeit with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DSG unit. It was recently spied sans camouflage and is going to hit showrooms soon.

Jaguar I-Pace: March 23

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore

Rival: Mercedes-Benz EQC

We got our first luxury electric SUV in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and now, Jaguar will launch the I-Pace electric SUV on March 23. Its official pre-launch bookings have been underway from November 2020 already and the electric SUV will be available in three variants. Jaguar will equip it with a 90kWh battery pack that offers up to 470km range according to the WLTP (world harmonised light-duty vehicles test procedure) cycle.

2021 Made-in-India Jeep Wrangler: March 15

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Rivals: Mahindra Thar and Land Rover Defender

Jeep’s iconic off-roading SUV, the Wrangler, is now locally assembled in India. It will be offered in two variants: Sahara and Rubicon. While Jeep is likely to continue offering the Wrangler with its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the carmaker could introduce the 2.2-litre diesel unit on the SUV as well. The Wrangler’s prices are expected to drop drastically from its existing Rs 63.94 lakh to Rs 68.94 lakh price range given the fact that it is now a made-in-India offering.

BMW M340i: March 10

Expected Price: Rs 75 lakh

Rivals: Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Coupe

While BMW recently treated 3 Series fans with its Gran Limousine variant, the carmaker will soon introduce the meatier M340i variant of the sedan. It gets a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 380PS and 500Nm, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It gets an all-wheel drivetrain and can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.1 seconds. Of course, BMW will provide the M340i with the M kit that includes the M Sport brakes and suspension.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: March 25

Expected Prices: around Rs 40 lakh

Rivals: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and 2021 Audi A3 (upcoming)

The A-Class Limousine will become the most affordable Mercedes-Benz model in India once it is launched on March 25. It will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines while the performance-oriented made-in-India AMG A35 variant is expected to join at a later date. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, co-developed with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (also powers Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks), is good for 163PS/250Nm and comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox while the 2.0-litre diesel produces 150PS/320Nm and is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch shifter. We even took the petrol-powered sedan for a drive and here’s what we think about it .

Unveil

Skoda Kushaq: March 18

Expected Prices: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector

Skoda’s entry into the expanding compact SUV segment will be marked by the Kushaq. With an expected starting price of Rs 9 lakh, it is set to become the most affordable SUV from the Czech carmaker in India. Skoda has already confirmed that it will offer the Kushaq with two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both petrol engines will get a 6-speed manual as standard, the smaller engine will get the option of a 6-speed torque convertor and the bigger engine will feature the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch). Here are 10 things that you should know about the upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival.

All prices, ex-showroom