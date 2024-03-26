Modified On Mar 26, 2024 03:36 PM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt Vision

The Citroen Basalt Vision will preview the coupe-style SUV offering that was being called the C3X earlier

Citroen will launch the Basalt Vision in both South American and Indian markets.

The Basalt Vision will likely be based on the same platform as the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Could get more features over the C3 and C3 Aircross, including automatic AC, cruise control, and wireless charging.

The Basalt will likely use the same 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the C3 and C3 Aircross.

In India, it is expected to be launched by the end of 2024, with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh.

The Citroen Basalt Vision, an all-new coupe SUV from the French automaker, is all set to make its global debut on March 27, 2024. A Citroen SUV coupe has been spied on while testing multiple times and was earlier being called the C3X. It will be launched in South America and India, and likely be based on the same CMP platform as the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. Here’s what we can expect from this new Citroen offering.

Sportier Coupe Design

Although Citroen has not revealed much in terms of design, the teaser does showcase its sloping roofline, giving it a coupe-like appearance. We also see the now recognisably Citroen light signature for the square-ish taillamps. Based on previous spy shots, the Basalt Vision could share other design similarities with existing Citroen models such as the C3 and C3 Aircross, especially the front fascia.

Cabin & Features

The Citroen Basalt Vision will likely feature the same dashboard layout and cabin as the C3 and C3 Aircross. In terms of features, it could get the same 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7-inch fully-digital driver’s display as seen inside the C3 Aircross SUV. It could also add comforts like automatic AC, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start-stop, and wireless charging, over the existing Citroen models.

In terms of safety, the India-spec Citroen SUV coupe could get up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

The India-spec Citroen Basalt Vision could likely use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / up to 205 Nm) as the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. It will be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Expected Launch & Prices

The Citroen Basalt Vision will be globally unveiled on March 27 while it is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2024. Citroen could price it from Rs 8 lakh onwards. In India, it will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv as well as other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.