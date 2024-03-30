Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt Vision: Exterior Design Explained In Images

Published On Mar 30, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

With both featuring a coupe-like sloping roofline, the two models are vowing to make SUV-coupe offerings a more mainstream choice among compact SUV buyers

Like many elements previously limited to the luxury segments, the mass-market automotive space in India is about to see the entry of coupe-styled SUVs as well. While we have known about the imminent arrival of the Tata Curvv for a long time, it will have a direct rival in style in the form of the Citroen Basalt. Both models are yet to make their production-ready debuts, but have been revealed as pre-production concepts. Let’s take a closer look at how these upcoming stylish compact SUVs compare in design:

Front

Both the Basalt and Curvv feature chunky bumpers with tall air dams and sleek grilles. However, the Citroen design has a more muscular look with the big headlights and rugged-looking front skid plate. Meanwhile, the Tata model has a sharper look with the angular housings and connected LED DRL light strip across the width of the bonnet.

Side

In profile, both feature a coupe-like sloping roofline with thick cladding around the wheel arches. While the Citroen Basalt’s windowline drops towards the rear, the Tata Curvv has a rising beltline that connects to the windowline on the C-pillar in a sleeker sporty design. Here too, it’s the Curvv that has a more modern feel, especially with the flush-fitting door handles.

Both these coupe-styled compact SUVs are likely to have premium dual-tone alloy wheels, the Curvv will likely get the choice of larger 18-inch units. However, the design for the Citroen wheels look even sportier thanks to the multiple Y-shaped spokes.

Rear

At the back, you can notice the upright stance of both the SUV-coupes. While both the Curvv and Basalt feature a high-positioned boot lid than the bonnet, it’s the former that has a connected LED taillight setup. The Citroen Basalt, on the other hand, gets rectangular-ish LED taillights as seen on other India-centric models from the French car brand. Both the carmakers are providing their SUV-coupes with a tall rear bumper sporting a chunky silver skid plate.

Powertrains On Offer

While the Citroen SUV-coupe will be a petrol-only offering in India, the Curvv will come with both petrol and diesel engines.

Specification Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (expected) Power 125 PS/ 115 PS 110 PS Torque 225 Nm/ 260 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected)/ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Citroen Basalt is expected to get the same petrol powertrain as the C3 and C3 Aircross, with the latter’s 6-speed torque converter automatic expected to be on offer as well. The Tata Curvv will also be offered with a pure-electric powertrain, which will make its market debut ahead of the petrol and diesel-powered version.

Expected Launch And Prices

Both the Citroen Basalt Vision and the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024. While Citroen’s SUV-coupe is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh, Tata could price the Curvv from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Both will be stylish SUV-coupe alternatives to compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq.