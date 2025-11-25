Top 5 Features Of The 2025 Tata Sierra Explained

The Sierra might not be the biggest car in Tata’s lineup, but it surely packs more features than its bigger siblings

Up till a while ago, the name Tata Sierra reminded us of a 25-year-old car which ruled Indian roads with its muscular presence, off-road capabilities, and unique glass-heavy design. But all that changed when Tata launched the Sierra in a modern avatar.

It still carries all the charm and characteristics of the original SUV, but there is one thing different – it gets a lot of tech. The 2025 Tata Sierra gets so many features that it will be a heavy task to cover them in a single article, so instead, here are its top 5 features and their execution.

A Triple Screen Setup

This is not a feature which has trickled down from more expensive Tata cars; instead, it is the first time a Tata model is coming equipped with not two but three separate screens.

The Sierra gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which is just as big as the ones in the Harrier and Safari, and it gets a similar user interface, which is easy to use and easy to understand.

At 10.25 inches, the driver’s display is the same size as the one in the Nexon, and it also gets a neat layout, crystal clear graphics, and all the information can be easily read. It also displays maps, and you can check the feed of the blind view monitor on this screen.

Lastly, the front passenger also gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which allows them to control music and temperature. But it does more. You can connect a video game controller here if you want to play games, you can connect your earphones to it, and it also allows the passenger to watch content.

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control

We have seen and used this in the Tata Harrier and Safari, and this feature surely makes a difference. With a powered tailgate, the process of loading and unloading luggage becomes easier, more convenient, and less time-consuming.

You get a button under the boot lip to open the boot, another one to close it, and a button inside the cabin to do the same. But, if you have a few bags in your hands and can’t reach the button or the key to unlock the boot, you can simply slide your foot under the bumper to open/close the boot via gesture.

12 Speakers Sound System With A Sound Bar

If you’ve been in a Tata car recently, you’d know that the JBL sound system is actually good, and its execution will make any audiophile happy. Not only is the sound crisp and clear at high volumes, but Tata has given multiple pre-set equaliser settings that change the listening experience significantly.

With the Sierra, you get all of this, plus a dedicated sound bar integrated in the dashboard. This further elevates the music experience and gives you the feeling of listening to a home theatre.

AR-Based Head-up Display

Another feature which is new in a Tata car is a head-up display, and not just anyone, an AR-based one. With this feature, you get the information of your drive projected onto the windshield.

Not only this, but you can also see navigation and driving assistance on the windshield, so you don’t have to look down at the driver’s display.

Level 2 ADAS

While there are many cars in the Indian market which offer Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features, the Tata ones are actually well calibrated for Indian driving conditions.

Adaptive cruise control works well, as we have seen in the Harrier and Safari; lane keep assist does not throw you back in the lane, and autonomous emergency braking applies brakes on time and gently.

Driving autonomously and trusting ADAS completely is still a long way from being a reality, but having a feature like this does improve the overall safety aspect of the car.

Tata Sierra Price & Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra starts from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and the prices of the remaining variants are expected to be revealed early in December 2025. The Tata Sierra competes with compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, and Citroen Aircross.

It will also compete with the upcoming Renault Duster and its cousin, the Nissan Tekton.