Check Out The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift’s Interior In This Detailed Gallery

Published On Sep 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Alcazar

The cabin has a similar look as that of the new Creta, but it gets many more niceties for the additional price

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Interior Detailed In 10 Images

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar has been launched with prices starting from Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It gets a new look following Hyundai’s new design language, and the interior has also been revamped with this update. In this article, you can check out the cabin and the features of the new Alcazar, through these 10 detailed images.

Cabin

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Dashboard

The facelifted Alcazar’s dashboard is the same as the one you get in the Creta, but it comes in a dark blue and tan shade. The dashboard is finished in soft touch leatherette padding and you also get gloss black and silver inserts all around the cabin.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Door

The same dual-tone shade extends to the doors, and here you get a silverchrome strip on the door pads.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Front Seat

The front seats also get the same silver finish and come with leatherette upholstery. Both the driver and the front passenger seat get 8-way power adjustment, and the driver seat also gets a 2-level memory function.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2nd Row Seat Headrests

The second row of the Alcazar comes in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, where the 6-seater version gets captain seats. These captain seats get ventilation function, and come with side support for the head rests. 

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 2nd Row Seat Underthigh Support Adjustment

They also get adjustable underthigh support. The rear passengers also get trays placed behind the front seats with foldout cupholder and a tablet holder.

Features

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Dual 10.25-inch Screen Setup

In terms of features, it gets dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display).

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Dual-zone Climate Control

The new Alcazar comes with a dual-zone climate control, and gets AC vents in all three rows.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Electric Boss Mode

The 6-seater variants also get an electric boss mode function, using which the passenger seated behind the co-driver can control the front passenger seat to free up more legroom.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger for both front and second row seats, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Automatic Transmission

It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (160 PS and 253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS and 250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is standard in both, and for automatic variants, the turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) and the diesel gets a 6-speed torque converter.

Price & Rivals

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Prices of the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar range from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It continues to compete against the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector Plus.

