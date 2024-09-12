Modified On Sep 12, 2024 05:04 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar gets a lot of design inspiration from the 2024 Creta and Exter with a similar-looking grille and headlight design

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar was launched recently, and prices start at Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This update has significantly changed the SUV's exterior design, which draws design cues from the new Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Exter. Check out the images to see the new look of the 2024 Alcazar.

Front

The fascia of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar borrows design elements from the Creta and Exter. The 3-row Hyundai SUV now gets a connected LED DRL setup with H-shaped elements (as seen on the Exter) on either end.

It now gets a vertically stacked setup for the new dual-barrel headlights, which are multi-reflector units.

The grille of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has been also redesigned and now features a front camera and three horizontal slats running across the width of the grille. Above the grille is the Hyundai logo, which has a brushed aluminium finish.

On the lower portion of the grille, it has the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and gets silver surrounds. A silver skid plate has also been provided at the front. The silver surround and the skid plate add to the overall robust appeal of the SUV’s face.

Also See: You Can Now Check Out The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar At Dealerships

Side

The alloy wheels have also been redesigned and they are now a size bigger at 18 inches while still sporting a dual-tone finish. Hyundai even offers the lower-spec variants of the Alcazar with alloy wheels, although in a smaller 17-inch size.

The side step that was present in the pre-facelift Alcazar has been replaced with a silver skid plate beneath the doors. Body moulding finished in a gloss black colour span throughout the SUV’s body.

The Alcazar continues to feature roof rails, which are finished in a silver shade. These can also be had in a black colour with the fully loaded Signature trim.

The ORVMs have LED turn signals. The silver element on the Creta above the A, B and C pillars comes with a gloss black finish in the Alcazar.

Rear

The tail lights have a vertically stacked design that makes it look like it is H-shaped and is now connected with an LED light bar in the centre. The Hyundai logo is placed above the tail lights and has a brushed aluminium look.

The rear bumper gets a chunky silver surround and houses the reverse parking light and some red reflective elements. The SUV continues to feature a twin-tip exhaust as its older version.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

* DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

Prices of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar range from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals other 3-row SUVs like MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and also the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Alcazar on road price