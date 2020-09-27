Cars News That Mattered: Toyota Urban Cruiser And Ford Endeavour Sport Launched, MG Gloster Revealed, Kia Sonet GTX+ Automatic Prices Out And More

Published On Sep 27, 2020 09:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

Couldn’t catch up on the daily news from the automobile industry due to IPL? Here’s a round-up of the developments from the past week

Mahindra Thar Base Variant Spied: With barely days left for the launch of the iconic Thar’s new generation model, its base-spec AX variant has now made its spy shot debut. Mahindra will offer it only with a diesel engine along with a 4WD drivetrain to keep its adventure spirit intact. For more details regarding the base-spec AX variant, click here .

Ford Endeavour Special Edition: Ford has launched the Endeavour Sport, a special edition variant of the Endeavour, to take on the Toyota Fortuner’s TRD Edition. It is based on the top-spec Titanium+ AT 4x4 variant and even gets the same set of features. While it comes with a few cosmetic updates on the exterior, it gets the same cabin layout. Head here to find out how much it costs over the Titanium+ variant, styling updates on offer and whether it is more affordable than its arch rival.

MG Gloster Bookings Open: Another full-size SUV that is set to enter the Indian market soon is the MG Gloster. It was unveiled recently and MG has announced that the official pre-launch bookings for the SUV are open for a sum of Rs 1 lakh. The MG Gloster is promising to raise the bar even higher in the segment with its expansive equipment list. Which features peak your interest the most ?

Toyota’s Sub-4m SUV Goes On Sale: The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second product to be developed under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki partnership and has been launched in India. While it is a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota has given it a new face to set the two SUVs apart. What features does it get and is it cheaper than its donor SUV? Find out here .

Tata Altroz Turbo Variant-details Out: Tata launched its first premium hatchback, the Altroz, in January this year. While it is available with a naturally aspirated petrol engine option, Tata is about to bring in a turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz soon. With a more powerful engine on offer, how much more will you have to pay compared to the standard variants?

Kia Sonet GT Line Automatic Prices Revealed: While Kia launched the Sonet last week, it disclosed the entire price list of the SUV except for the rates of the range-topping GT Line automatic variants. The prices of the GT Line petrol and diesel manual variants are the same and this formula has been used to price the petrol and diesel automatic variants of the GT Line as well. To know how costly they are compared to their manual counterparts as well as other SUVs in the segment, head here .

