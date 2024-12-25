Here Are All The Mahindra Cars To Watch Out For In 2025

The Indian carmaker plans to not only grow its portfolio with new electric SUVs but also give some of its existing models a makeover

With the launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and electric SUVs like the XEV 9e and BE 6, Mahindra attracted significant attention in 2024. The carmaker is expected to maintain this momentum in the upcoming year by introducing new models in its 'XEV' and 'BE' lineup, along with providing updates to its popular ICE-powered models.

Here’s a brief overview of all the cars Mahindra is expected to launch in India in 2025.

XUV 4XO EV / XEV 4e

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh

The all-electric version of the XUV 3XO was spotted testing in late October and is likely to be called the XUV 4XO EV or XEV 4e. It will share its styling and feature set with the XUV 3XO and could offer 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh battery pack options, similar to what we get with the current XUV400 EV. Mahindra will likely launch the XUV 4XO EV by the first quarter of 2025, with a slight price premium over the current model, which retails between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

XEV 7e

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 21 lakh

Recently, the production-spec version of the Mahindra XUV700 EV or the XEV 7e leaked online, revealing its exterior and interior. From the pictures, the all-electric XUV700 appears to feature a styling and cabin layout similar to the XEV 9e. It is also expected to offer amenities such as a triple-screen layout, multi-zone AC, and a premium sound system, along with safety tech like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Powertrain options are likely to be similar to the XEV 9e, including 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack choices, with an expected range of up to 650 km.

Thar 3-door Facelift

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Mahindra launched the 5-door Thar Roxx this year, featuring distinct styling elements such as a revised 6-slat grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and new dual-tone alloy wheels. We expect the carmaker to introduce these updates, along with an upmarket cabin, to the 3-door Thar as a midlife refresh in 2025. It will likely be offered with similar engine choices, including a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.2-litre diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol option.

Production-Spec BE 07

Expected Launch: August 15, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

We also expect Mahindra to expand its 'Born Electric' range with the launch of the production-ready BE 07 in 2025. This mid-size electric SUV will compete with the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and is expected to be available only with a 5-seat configuration. Its design is likely to align with the BE 07 concept that was revealed back in 2022. Powertrain options and features are expected to be similar to those of the XEV 9e.

Model Year Updates To Scorpio N

Launch: To be Announced

Besides the models mentioned above, Mahindra is also expected to give model year updates to its popular SUVs, one of which is the Scorpio N. As part of the refresh, the 2025 Scorpio N may receive new features (possibly including ADAS) while retaining its engine options, which include a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. Prices for the Scorpio N start from Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Year Updates To XUV700

Launch: To be Announced

The second Mahindra SUV expected to receive a handful of updates in 2025 is the XUV700. It is also expected to get feature additions as well as cosmetic changes inside out to keep things fresh. This may also lead to a small bump in prices that is usually seen with similar updates. Currently, the XUV700 is priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 25.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in 5-, 6-, and 7-seat layout options with either a 2-litre turbo-petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine choice.

