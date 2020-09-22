Ford Endeavour Sport Variant Launched At Rs 35.10 Lakh

Modified On Sep 22, 2020 01:43 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

The special edition Sport variant becomes the new top-spec variant in the Endeavour’s lineup

It sports cosmetic changes such as a new honeycomb mesh grille along with blacked out roof rails and alloy wheels.

The Sport variant gets the same dual-tone cabin as the standard variants of the Endeavour.

Comes with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine mated to the 10-speed AT.

Ford commands a premium of Rs 65,000 over the Titanium+ 4x4 variant it is based on.

Ford has launched a special edition variant of its 7-seater SUV, the Endeavour , priced at Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the Sport variant, it is based on the Titanium+ 4x4 variant (priced at Rs 34.45 lakh ex-showroom) and commands a premium of Rs 65,000 over it.

The Sport variant gets a couple of changes on the exterior such as a blacked-out honeycomb front grille (new), ORVMs, front and rear skid plates, and black elements in the headlamps and on the front fenders. It also comes with full black 18-inch alloy wheels (with a different design) and roof rails to enhance the sportiness quotient. The special edition variant features a ‘Sport’ decal at the bottom of the rear doors and on the bootlid as well. Ford offers the Sport variant in all three shades: Diamond White, Diffused Silver and Absolute Black.

Inside, the Sport variant has the same dual-tone layout unlike an all-black interior found on the Australian-spec special edition of the Endeavour. It shares its feature list with the Titanium+ variant that includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-way power-adjustable front seats. Safety features on offer include front and rear parking sensors, up to seven airbags, hill launch assist, and hill descent control.

The Sport variant gets the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that churns out 170PS and 420Nm. It comes mated to an India-first 10-speed automatic transmission option and is offered with the drive mode selector as well to support its off-roading capabilities.

Ford has introduced this special edition of the Endeavour to take on the Toyota Fortuner TRD Edition. The Ford is cheaper than the Fortuner TRD Edition 4x4 variant by Rs 1.78 lakh. Apart from the Toyota, the Sport variant also takes on the Mahindra Alturas G4, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Petrol and MG Gloster .

