Mahindra Plans To Bring Model Year Updates To Three Of Its Popular SUVs In 2025

Published On Jan 08, 2025 03:22 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is expected to borrow some features from the Thar Roxx, while the Scorpio and XUV700 are also likely to receive significant feature updates

Mahindra recently confirmed that it will bring model year updates to three of its popular SUVs – Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Mahindra XUV700 – in 2025. The updates could likely be based on the features borrowed from recently launched electric SUVs from Mahindra: BE 6 and XEV 9e. Let’s have a look at what to expect from these models in the upcoming model year updates.

Mahindra Thar: To Borrow Features From Thar Roxx

While Mahindra will not make any changes to the design of the 3-door Thar, its feature set will be updated. The Thar could borrow features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats from the Thar Roxx. There’s a possibility that it will also gain some safety features including 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Currently, the 3-door Thar is being offered with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen and manual AC. 

The powertrain options for the Thar are expected to be the same as before. The specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

119 PS

152 PS

132 PS

Torque

300 Nm

300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT)

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Drive Type

Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Rear-wheel-drive (RWD), 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

4-wheel-drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission 

Also Check Out: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Test Drive, Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed

Mahindra Scorpio N And XUV700: Feature Updates

The Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 will receive model year updates only, but the feature list could be significantly revised. 

Scorpio N

Mahindra already offers the Scorpio N with premium features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. However, as a part of the MY25 update, it could additionally get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 could borrow new features from the recently launched XEV 9e. The list could include a triple screen setup, augmented reality-based heads-up display, and a more powerful 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The XUV700 is already being offered with a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags (as standard), a 12-speaker Sony stereo setup and level 2 ADAS.

The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged for both SUVs. The specifications are as follows:

Specifications

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra XUV700

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

203 PS

132 PS

175 PS

200 PS

155 PS

185 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

300 Nm

Up to 400 Nm

380 Nm

360 Nm

Up to 450 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Drive-type

RWD

RWD

RWD, 4WD

Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

FWD

FWD, All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Price Range

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra XUV700

Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

With the model-year updates coming to these SUVs, Mahindra is likely to increase their prices. What other features would you like to see on these Mahindra models? Let us know in the comments.

