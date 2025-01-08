Mahindra Plans To Bring Model Year Updates To Three Of Its Popular SUVs In 2025

The Mahindra Thar is expected to borrow some features from the Thar Roxx, while the Scorpio and XUV700 are also likely to receive significant feature updates

Mahindra recently confirmed that it will bring model year updates to three of its popular SUVs – Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Mahindra XUV700 – in 2025. The updates could likely be based on the features borrowed from recently launched electric SUVs from Mahindra: BE 6 and XEV 9e. Let’s have a look at what to expect from these models in the upcoming model year updates.

Mahindra Thar: To Borrow Features From Thar Roxx

While Mahindra will not make any changes to the design of the 3-door Thar, its feature set will be updated. The Thar could borrow features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats from the Thar Roxx. There’s a possibility that it will also gain some safety features including 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Currently, the 3-door Thar is being offered with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen and manual AC.

The powertrain options for the Thar are expected to be the same as before. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 119 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drive Type Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD), 4-wheel-drive (4WD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Mahindra Scorpio N And XUV700: Feature Updates

The Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 will receive model year updates only, but the feature list could be significantly revised.

Scorpio N

Mahindra already offers the Scorpio N with premium features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. However, as a part of the MY25 update, it could additionally get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 could borrow new features from the recently launched XEV 9e. The list could include a triple screen setup, augmented reality-based heads-up display, and a more powerful 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The XUV700 is already being offered with a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags (as standard), a 12-speaker Sony stereo setup and level 2 ADAS.

The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged for both SUVs. The specifications are as follows:

Specifications Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra XUV700 Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 132 PS 175 PS 200 PS 155 PS 185 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm 300 Nm Up to 400 Nm 380 Nm 360 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drive-type RWD RWD RWD, 4WD Front-wheel-drive (FWD) FWD FWD, All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Price Range

Mahindra Thar Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra XUV700 Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

With the model-year updates coming to these SUVs, Mahindra is likely to increase their prices. What other features would you like to see on these Mahindra models? Let us know in the comments.

