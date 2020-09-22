Mahindra Thar AX Base Variant Spotted For The First Time

Published On Sep 22, 2020 01:25 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

It’s the only variant of the new-gen Thar with a fixed soft top and side facing jump seats

New Mahindra Thar will be offered in three variants: AX, AX Optional and LX.

Base-spec AX variant has now been spied ahead of Thar’s launch.

It gets steel wheels, fixed soft top and tubular side steps.

The AX variant is only offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. No petrol.

Mahindra AX will only be available with black or red colour options.

The Mahindra Thar AX will be priced around Rs 10 lakh.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar will be offered in three trim levels when it is launched on October 2. While we’ve had the chance to test out the top-spec LX variant at the Thar’s unveiling, the base-spec AX trim has now been spied for the first time.

The AX variant is the only version of the new Thar to be offered with the classic jump seats in the back while the other variants get more practical front-facing rear seats. It is also the only variant to be offered with the fixed soft top while higher variants get either a convertible soft top or a hard top. Other visual differences for the most affordable 2020 Thar include the 16-inch steel wheels and tubular steel side steps. It has been spied in black and the only other paint option for the entry variant is red.

Mahinda will be offering the base-spec AX with the 2.2-litre diesel engine only, mated to a 6-speed manual. The Thar comes with 4WD as standard and the new-gen all-aluminum diesel engine puts out a healthy 130PS and 300Nm. In higher trims, the new Thar also gets the choice of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine too. Both engines get choice of a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions depending on the variant.

The Mahindra Thar AX is expected to have a sub Rs 10 lakh price tag. Its closest rival, the Force Gurkha, is due for launch in its updated avatar by the end of 2020 as well. The Thar’s pricing will also put it in contention with other small SUVs like Hyundai’s Venue and Creta, Kia Sonet and Renault Duster.

