Mahindra Thar 3-door Reaches A New Milestone Of 2 Lakh Sales!

Even if you are someone who is not an avid follower of cars in India, chances are that you might be knowing what a Thar is. The Mahindra Thar has a cult following and fan base in India which is why we are not surprised on knowing that it has achieved a new sales milestone! Over 2 lakh units of the offroader have been sold in India since its launch in 2020. This is a very significant milestone for an offroader and reinstates the fact that the Thar is among the most loved SUVs in India.

Why Is The Thar So Popular?

The Thar is an enthusiast’s choice and is not an SUV you would pick for practicality. What makes it so popular is its butch looks with a mighty road presence, mod-friendly attributes, impressive off-roading capabilities and a cabin that provides you with all the essentials one would need.

The 3-door Thar’s top-spec variants are not cheap, which is why Mahindra later added the rear-wheel drive variants which brought down the starting price of the beloved offroader. This move particularly boosted sales as it pulled in buyers who won’t be frequently taking the Thar off road.

Mahindra Thar: Features Onboard

The Thar gets a pretty basic equipment list, but covers all your day-to-day essentials. The amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio controls, rear defogger, and manual AC.

In terms of safety, it gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, rear defogger, a roll cage and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Mahindra Thar: Powertrain

The Thar is available with as many as three engine options (two diesel and one petrol) that can be had with manual or automatic options. Here is a detailed look at the Thar’s powertrain specifications:

Specifications Mahindra Thar Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol petrol Power 118 PS 130 PS 150 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 300 Nm/ 320 Nm (with AT) Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/ 6-speed AT 6-speed manual/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD Four-wheel Drive RWD/ Four-wheel Drive

Mahindra Thar: Price And Rivals

The 3-door Thar is priced from Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Force Gurkha 3-door version and is a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The Thar 3-door has been on sale since 2020 and is due for an update. We expect the first facelift for this iteration of the Thar sometime later in 2025. The update is expected to bring in minor design tweaks, an upgraded interior with some more convenience and safety features similar to the one we have seen in the new Thar Roxx.

The 5-door Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).