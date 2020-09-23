Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV Launched At Rs 8.40 Lakh, Pricier Than Maruti Vitara Brezza By Up To Rs 15,000

Modified On Sep 23, 2020 12:41 PM By Rohit for Toyota Urban cruiser

Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser in three variants: Mid, High and Premium

The SUV features a slightly tweaked front fascia with a redesigned version of the Brezza’s front grille.

It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Toyota is offering the SUV with a warranty package of 3-year/ 1 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

The Urban Cruiser is priced from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota has launched its first sub-4m SUV, the Urban Cruiser , based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza. It is the second model to be developed under the Toyota-Maruti partnership after the Baleno-based Glanza that was launched last year.

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser in three variants: Mid, High and Premium, which correspond to the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Vitara Brezza . Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing and how it compares to that of its donor SUV:

Petrol Manual Vitara Brezza Urban Cruiser Difference LXi Rs 7.34 lakh -- -- VXi/Mid Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 5,000 ZXi/High Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 5,000 ZXi+/Premium Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 5,000 Petrol Automatic VXi/Mid Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 5,000 ZXi/High Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 15,000 ZXi+/Premium Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 15,000

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Toyota has priced the Urban Cruiser between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh, pricier by up to Rs 15,000 than the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

If you are looking for the differences on the exterior, there aren’t many except for the redesigned front profile. The Fortuner-like grille in the Urban Cruiser is flanked by vertical chrome strips and muscular fog lamp housings. Apart from this, it features the same design for the alloy wheels and gets a rear profile identical to the Maruti SUV. Inside, it comes with a slightly refreshed cabin with a dual-tone black-brown layout as opposed to the all-black theme of the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser shares its equipment list with the Maruti Vitara Brezza. You can check the variant-wise features here . It is available in six monotone exterior shades while the three dual-tone colour options are offered only with the top-spec Premium variants.

The Urban Cruiser shares its engine with the Maruti SUV and hence gets the same output and fuel efficiency rating along with the transmission options. Here’s a look at the exact figures:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 105PS Torque 138Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 17.03kmpl/ 18.76kmpl

Toyota is offering its sub-4m SUV with mild-hybrid tech as well but only with the AT-equipped variants. The 4-speed torque converter gearbox is available as an option from the base-spec Mid variant onwards. The mild-hybrid tech performs functions such as torque assist and brake energy regeneration to offer marginally better fuel efficiency.

All those who had pre-booked the SUV will get a free 2-year/ 20,000km maintenance package. Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser with a warranty package of 3-year/ 1 lakh km, whichever is earlier. Apart from its donor SUV, the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser competes with the Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and the recently launched Kia Sonet as well. The upcoming Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite will also square off against the Toyota SUV.

Read More on : Urban cruiser Automatic