Tata Altroz To Get Turbo-petrol Engine In Four Variants

Published On Sep 24, 2020 02:49 PM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback’s top variants will soon get a powerful petrol engine option

Tata Altroz to get new 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

Tata’s RTO application reveals that it will be offered in four trims: XT, XT(O). XZ and XZ(O).

These variants will get features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and cruise control.

The Altroz turbo-petrol variant is likely to be priced at a premium of expected Rs 1 lakh over corresponding naturally aspirated petrol variants.

It is expected to go on sale around Diwali 2020.

The Tata Altroz’s ‘hot hatch’ version could be launching soon. In a recent RTO application for the turbo-petrol version of the Altroz, it states the most powerful version of the Altroz will be offered in four high-specced variants.

According to Tata’s document, the Altroz’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol option will be offered in the following variants and expected prices:

Altroz 1.2L Petrol Altroz 1.2L Turbo Petrol (Expected) Altroz 1.5L Diesel XT Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh XT (O) ----- Rs 8.19 lakh ----- XZ Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh XZ (O) Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh

Tata is likely to charge a premium of Rs 1 lakh for the 110PS turbo-petrol engine option over the 83PS naturally-aspirated variants. The XT(O) variant would be a new addition to the Altroz lineup. These high-specced variants offer features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control and idle start-stop function. Based on previous sightings, it will likely get a new blue colour choice as well.

The Altroz Turbo is expected to arrive with just a manual transmission but a dual-clutch automatic option might be added at a later date. Its final torque output is yet to be confirmed but its power output puts it on level terms with the Volkswagen Polo TSI, which is a popular choice with the enthusiasts.

The Tata Altroz is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual. It is currently priced between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Altroz rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20, which is due a generational update soon.

