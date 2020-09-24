Kia Sonet GTX+ Turbo-petrol And Diesel Automatic Variants Priced At Rs 12.89 Lakh

Published On Sep 24, 2020 06:27 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-automatic are pricier by Rs 90,000 compared to their manual counterparts

Kia offers the GTX+ variants with two engines: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

Transmission options on offer include a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for petrol and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for diesel.

The Sonet is the costliest sub-4m SUV to offer a petrol-auto or a diesel-auto combination.

Apart from the Sonet, only the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 offer a diesel-auto setup in the segment.

The Sonet’s revised prices range from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet was launched on September 18 with prices ranging from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has now announced the prices of the remaining range-topping GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-AT variants. Both the variants are priced at Rs 12.89 lakh each (ex-showroom). Here’s the full variant-wise pricing:

Engine HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ 1.2-litre petrol MT Rs 6.71 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh -- -- -- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT -- -- Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT -- -- Rs 10.49 lakh -- -- Rs 12.89 lakh 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh 1.5-litre diesel AT -- -- Rs 10.39 lakh -- -- Rs 12.89 lakh

Compared to the prices of the GTX+ turbo-petrol iMT and GTX+ diesel MT (both priced at Rs 11.99 lakh), the automatic variants are costlier by Rs 90,000. The top-spec GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT variant of the Sonet is pricier by Rs 1.26 lakh compared to the corresponding SX+ turbo-petrol DCT dual-tone variant of the Hyundai Venue . Apart from the Kia SUV, the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 are the only other sub-4m SUVs to be offered with a diesel-automatic combo. Their top-spec diesel-AMT variants are priced at Rs 12.70 lakh and Rs 12.30 lakh respectively. The Sonet, with its Rs 12.89 lakh price tag, has become the costliest sub-4m SUV to offer a petrol-auto or a diesel-auto setup.

All prices ex-showroom

1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel MT/ AT Power 120PS 83PS 100PS/ 115PS Torque 172Nm 115Nm 240Nm/ 250Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 18.2kmpl (iMT)/ 18.3kmpl (DCT) 18.4kmpl 24.1kmpl (MT)/ 19kmpl (AT)

Kia offers the top-spec GTX+ variant with two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel. A naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine is available on a few variants under the Tech Line trim of the Sonet. The Sonet is the second sub-4m SUV after the Hyundai Venue to feature Hyundai-Kia’s iMT (intelligent manual transmission) clutchless manual transmission option.

The Kia Sonet rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser /Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 , and Tata Nexon. It will also take on the upcoming Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

