Kia Sonet GTX+ Turbo-petrol And Diesel Automatic Variants Priced At Rs 12.89 Lakh

Published On Sep 24, 2020 06:27 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-automatic are pricier by Rs 90,000 compared to their manual counterparts

  • Kia offers the GTX+ variants with two engines: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

  • Transmission options on offer include a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for petrol and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for diesel.

  • The Sonet is the costliest sub-4m SUV to offer a petrol-auto or a diesel-auto combination.

  • Apart from the Sonet, only the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 offer a diesel-auto setup in the segment.

  • The Sonet’s revised prices range from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet was launched on September 18 with prices ranging from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has now announced the prices of the remaining range-topping GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and diesel-AT variants. Both the variants are priced at Rs 12.89 lakh each (ex-showroom). Here’s the full variant-wise pricing:

Engine

HTE

HTK

HTK+

HTX

HTX+

GTX+

1.2-litre petrol MT

Rs 6.71 lakh

Rs 7.59 lakh

Rs 8.45 lakh

--

--

--

1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT

--

--

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.65 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT

--

--

Rs 10.49 lakh

--

--

Rs 12.89 lakh

1.5-litre diesel MT

Rs 8.05 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.65 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

1.5-litre diesel AT

--

--

Rs 10.39 lakh

--

--

Rs 12.89 lakh

Compared to the prices of the GTX+ turbo-petrol iMT and GTX+ diesel MT (both priced at Rs 11.99 lakh), the automatic variants are costlier by Rs 90,000. The top-spec GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT variant of the Sonet is pricier by Rs 1.26 lakh compared to the corresponding SX+ turbo-petrol DCT dual-tone variant of the Hyundai Venue. Apart from the Kia SUV, the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 are the only other sub-4m SUVs to be offered with a diesel-automatic combo. Their top-spec diesel-AMT variants are priced at Rs 12.70 lakh and Rs 12.30 lakh respectively. The Sonet, with its Rs 12.89 lakh price tag, has become the costliest sub-4m SUV to offer a petrol-auto or a diesel-auto setup.

All prices ex-showroom

1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel MT/ AT

Power

120PS

83PS

100PS/ 115PS

Torque

172Nm

115Nm

240Nm/ 250Nm

Transmission

6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Fuel Efficiency

18.2kmpl (iMT)/ 18.3kmpl (DCT)

18.4kmpl

24.1kmpl (MT)/ 19kmpl (AT)

Kia offers the top-spec GTX+ variant with two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel. A naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine is available on a few variants under the Tech Line trim of the Sonet. The Sonet is the second sub-4m SUV after the Hyundai Venue to feature Hyundai-Kia’s iMT (intelligent manual transmission) clutchless manual transmission option.

The Kia Sonet rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser/Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon. It will also take on the upcoming Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

