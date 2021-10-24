Published On Oct 24, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Tata Punch

We found out how much it would cost to bring home the Tata Punch or the MG Astor’s Savvy variant, when one can expect deliveries of the XUV700 and more during this week

In the last seven days, Tata launched a new small SUV, MG revealed that the top-spec Astor’s prices, and those that booked the XUV700 now have a better idea of when they can expect deliveries, and what the facelift for the Creta would be like.

Tata Punch Launched

Tata’s small SUV Punch was finally launched this week. The Indian carmaker is offering it in four variants with a variety of accessory packs. What’s more, most of its variants can be had with an automatic transmission as well. To find out the prices of the Tata Punch and more, check out our launch story over here. Interestingly, a dune bashing 4x4 fan rendering of the Punch also came to light. You can check it out over here.

MG Astor’s Savvy Variant Launched

The Astor got a new variant, which added ADAS capabilities, soon after launch. Find out exactly how much you will have to shell out for it over here. The SUV is also sold out for the year and you can read about it here.

Volvo Launched XC60 and S90 Facelifts

Volvo launched the XC60 and S90 facelifts both at the same time. Both models are petrol-only and come with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Volvo has also introduced warranty and service packages for both cars and you can read all about them over here.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Design Sketches Revealed

The design of the current-gen Creta was polarising and Hyundai have now revealed sketches of what its facelift would look like. The design language is in line with Hyundai’s latest generation global cars. Check out what the future Creta will look like over here.

Mahindra XUV700 Delivery Details Will Be Out In A Few Days

Mahindra has received a record number of bookings for the XUV700 in the days since it began accepting bookings and it has now shed some light on when delivery timelines will be finalised. The carmaker already has so many orders that it will take more than 6 months to clear the current backlog. Read all about it here.

