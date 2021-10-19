Volvo Brings The Facelifted XC60 And S90 To India

Published On Oct 19, 2021 02:03 PM By Rohit for Volvo XC60

Both the facelifted Volvos are priced at Rs 61.90 lakh, a premium of a lakh over their pre-facelift versions

Volvo is offering the facelifted models in a single ‘B5 Inscription’ trim.

Both get skin-deep enhancements, including revised bumpers and a redone front grille.

New features include Volvo’s latest Android infotainment system and blind spot monitoring.

Volvo has provided the 2021 XC60 and S90 with a 2-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Volvo has launched the facelifted XC60 SUV and S90 sedan in India, both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh. The two are petrol-only semi-electric cars, and with this, Volvo seems to have kick-started its endeavours of going fully electric.

Take a look at the table below:

Model and Variant Pre-facelift Model Price New Price Difference B5 Inscription XC60 Rs 60.9 lakh Rs 61.9 lakh +Rs 1 lakh B5 Inscription S90 Rs 60.9 lakh Rs 61.9 lakh +Rs 1 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom

Both the SUV and the flagship sedan are available in only one trim: B5 Inscription. As you can see from the table above, the two models now cost a lakh more than their pre-facelift versions.

First up, the SUV. The facelifted XC60 gets minor cosmetic enhancements, including a revised front grille, new front and rear bumpers, chrome inserts, and a new design for the alloy wheels. However, the cabin is more or less the same.

On the features front, the 2021 XC60 comes with Volvo’s latest Android infotainment system with Google apps and Digital Services package, an air purifier, Volvo Cars’ App for features like remote lock/unlock and charging status (for upcoming Volvo EVs), and blind spot monitoring. The SUV is available in six exterior shades: Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, Osmium Grey, Pine Grey, Denim Blue, and Fusion Red.

Now, to the sedan. The facelifted S90 also has got styling upgrades, including a new front bumper and a revised front grille. It features the updated Android infotainment system (the same as the new XC60), an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, massage function for the front seats, and blind spot monitoring. The sedan is available in four colours: Crystal White, Bright Silver, Denim Blue, and Onyx Black.

However, the most significant change to both models hides under the hood. The two have now been provided with a 2-litre petrol engine (250PS/350Nm), paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system for torque assist and improved fuel efficiency.

Volvo has also introduced a 3-year service warranty package for both cars at Rs 75,000. The carmaker recently announced that it would offer a lifetime warranty on parts provided there’s no change in ownership of the vehicle.

The SUV goes up against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Lexus NX. And the facelifted sedan competes with the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Jaguar XF.

