Modified On Oct 22, 2021 10:11 AM By CarDekho for Tata Punch

The rendering reimagines the micro SUV as a monster truck with a crazy amount of auxiliary lights and giant off-roading wheels

The Tata Punch comes to you from the factory as a micro SUV that’s benevolent (read: spacious) and benign (read: harmlessly underpowered), sort of like a rhinoceros in its natural habitat. It even has a rhino motif easter egg on the rear windshield which, to the artist behind Bimble Designs on Instagram, signifies aggression. That must be why he turned the Punch into an outlandish, extreme 4x4 monster truck. See the transformation in the video below.

At the front, this concept SUV (not so micro anymore) has a giant bullbar that reminds us of modern Ford pickup trucks. You get 12 auxiliary lights stacked neatly in two rows that somehow make this Punch even more modern than it already is. There’s a pair of extra lamps below the off-roading bumper, plus a row of roof lights -- not overkill for an off-roading vehicle. The stock headlamps and DRLs get an LED light strip that looks brilliant in concept.

The stance on this SUV is outlandish! Giant off-roading wheels and a lifted, wide stance make it seem like a mini monster truck. The suspension is fully modified with dual shock absorbers at each wheel and double A-arms at the front and rear, just like a Dakar-spec rally truck. Since this SUV is 4x4, we suspect it also has new front and rear axles. To prove the artist’s point, it even has rock sliders below the door sills. Imagine!

The Tata Punch is a monocoque vehicle, so it has a metal subframe around the cabin and engine bay. Now, the stock frame is stiff enough to get the micro SUV a 5-star NCAP safety rating without a full suite of six airbags. But to accommodate the extensive modifications, the artist has given this Punch an external roll cage.

The roof rack isn’t just mounted at the roof rails, it’s welded (in real life it’ll have to be welded) to the top of the subframe. Thick metal pipes on either side and at the rear connect the seemingly structural roof rack to another frame at the bottom of the SUV. These bars permanently shut both rear doors and the boot. This seemingly impractical mod makes sense in a real-world rally car, where the boot and rear cabin space is usually taken up by an internal roll cage. Possibly to avoid taking up the roof rack, the giant full-sized spare wheel is mounted to the structural bars that run across the boot, almost fully obscuring the rear windshield.

Modified to the gills, this Tata Punch concept is probably the most outlandish reimagination we’ve seen until now. But if you’ve seen an even more zany Punch lazily munching vegetation somewhere in jungles of the internet, let us know in the comments.

