Published On Oct 21, 2021 05:15 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The front profile receives a complete makeover to make it look inspired by the new Tucson

The Creta mid-life cycle update to debut in Indonesia soon, India-bound in 2022.

Major changes can be seen on the front end, with a new grille and LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlights, and a revised front bumper.

Other exterior enhancements could include new alloy wheels, a slightly tweaked tailgate and revised tail lamps.

Going by the design sketches, the cabin looks similar to the outgoing model but could get new seat upholstery.

The Creta facelift is likely to receive some features from the Alcazar like a bigger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera.

It is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and, diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Hyundai Indonesia has released the design sketches of the facelifted Creta. The SUV will receive a mid-life cycle refresh soon, with some cosmetic upgrades and possible feature additions.

The front profile clearly indicates that it will be inspired by the new Hyundai Tucson. The design sketches show the facelifted Creta with LED DRLs blending in the new ‘Parametric Jewel’ front grille, new stacked LED headlamps, and a revised front bumper.

Changes to the side profile cannot be made out from the sketches, but we are expecting a new design for the alloy wheels. At the back, the taillights do look similar to the pre-facelift model but are not connected via athe strip on the boot.

The cabin design sketches show that it could be styled similar to the outgoing model but probably with a new seat upholstery. The Creta facelift is expected to borrow some features from the Alcazar like the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring.

Further, the SUV is expected to retain features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a Bose sound system. Safety should be covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), rear disc brakes, and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC).

In India, the facelifted Creta is expected to continue with its existing engines. Currently, it gets a pair of 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol and diesel get a 6-speed manual as standard along with the option of CVT and 6-speed AT, respectively. The turbo-petrol engine comes with a standard 7-speed DCT. However, we are expecting Hyundai to add the iMT (clutchless manual) option to the Creta 1.5-litre petrol variants.

The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to debut in Indonesia by the end of this year and will arrive in India sometime in 2022. The facelift is expected to demand a premium over the current prices of Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , and MG Astor.

