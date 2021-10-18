MG Astor Savvy, At Rs 15.78 Lakh, Is The Most Economical Car With ADAS

Published On Oct 18, 2021 02:10 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The Savvy variant is available with both the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines

The new top-spec Savvy variant gets ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) as standard.

It demands up to Rs 80,000 over the second-from-top Sharp variant.

The ADAS features adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, front collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

The Astor is powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 144PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

MG has introduced the new top-spec ‘Savvy’ variant for the Astor, priced from Rs 15.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This variant gains ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) over the second-from-top Sharp variant. The pre-registration for the bookings of the Astor is underway, while official bookings will commence on October 21.

Engine Savvy Sharp Difference 1.5-litre/CVT Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 80,000 1.5-litre/CVT (Red Sangria Colour) Rs 15.88 lakh - - 1.3-litre turbo-petrol/6-AT Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh Rs 60,000

The 1.5-litre Savvy variant demands Rs 80,000 over the Sharp, while the 1.3-litre turbo Savvy demands Rs 60,000 more. With this, the MG Astor now is priced from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ADAS features adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, front collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. Additionally, the Astor gets safety features such as up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, hill ascent/descent control, and all four disc brakes.

The Astor’s extensive features list includes automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a personal AI-assistant in the shape of a dash-mounted robot head, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a bluetooth key.

MG offers the Astor with a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The naturally aspirated motor comes mated with 6-speed manual and CVT options, while the turbo gets a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .

