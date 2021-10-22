Published On Oct 22, 2021 03:40 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is undoubtedly one of Mahindra’s most sought-after offerings, evident from the 65,000 units it has booked already

Deliveries of petrol variants will begin from October 30.

Diesel variants to be delivered from the last week of November.

The XUV700 features dual 10.25-inch displays, ADAS, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

It gets two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel.

Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

You will learn about the XUV700’s delivery timelines starting October 27, Mahindra has announced. For context, the carmaker will begin delivering the petrol variants from October 30, followed by the diesel from the last week of November.

Mahindra recently stated that the SUV has registered over 65,000 bookings to date, a glowing testimony to the interest it has generated among buyers. Consequently, we are expecting higher waiting periods as the reservation register continues ringing.

Sure, it is the SUV’s competitive pricing and premium-looking design that has drawn in the customers, but you have to factor in the segment-first features on offer as well. These include Amazon-Alexa connectivity, dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), and most importantly, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Taking care of passenger safety are (up to) seven airbags, electronic stability programme, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Engine 2-litre Turbo-Petrol 2.2-litre Diesel (MX) 2.2-litre Diesel (AX) Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Mahindra has priced the XUV700 between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It fights it out with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari , Tata Harrier, and MG Hector. At its price point, it also goes up against premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta , Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Kia Seltos.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price