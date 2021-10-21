Published On Oct 21, 2021 01:23 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The Astor is the most economical car featuring ADAS (advanced driving assist system)

MG is currently accepting bookings only for deliveries scheduled for 2022.

Those booking the Astor now, will have to pay the new prices.

It is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with a 6-speed manual/CVT and a 6-speed AT, respectively.

Features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a robot-like personal AI assistant, a 360-degree camera, pilot assist, and up to six airbags.

The MG Astor is sold out for this year and the manufacturer is currently accepting bookings only for 2022. For reference, MG just began its bookings earlier this day of writing the report on October 21. The first batch of 5,000 units will be delivered from November 1, following which the option for availing new cars at the introductory prices will be over.

The Astor is powered by a choice of two engines: a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. And while the naturally aspirated unit comes with the option of both a 6-speed manual and a CVT, the turbo gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic as standard.

It is available in five variants - Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The MG Astor is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment, featuring a robot-head personal AI assistant device, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and automatic LED headlights.

Safety features include up to six airbags, disc brakes all around, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill ascent/descent control. The ADAS further gets pilot-assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The introductory prices of the Astor ranges from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .

