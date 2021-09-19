Car News That Mattered This Week: MG Astor, Force Gurkha, Citroen C3 Revealed, Mahindra XUV700 Variants Detailed

Published On Sep 19, 2021 09:02 AM By Tarun for MG Astor

This week, we saw some important unveils including the new generation Gurkha, Astor and Citroen C3.

In the past week, three new SUVs were revealed, including the new Force Gurkha, MG Astor compact SUV, and Citroen C3 subcompact crossover. We also got information about some important launches such as the more powerful XUV300 and Rapid Matte Edition. Read ahead to know the biggest headlines in the past seven days:

MG Astor Revealed

MG has unveiled the Astor compact SUV which will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq. It gets many segment-first features including a personal AI assistant and ADAS (autonomous driving assistance systems). Read ahead for all the details.

Citroen C3 Revealed

Citroen has finally showcased its second and most important product for India: the C3. However, this one will enter the highly-crowded sub-compact SUV segment. Here are all the details.

Force Gurkha Revealed

The third SUV to be revealed this week was the new generation Force Gurkha. The Mercedes G-Class-inspired off-roader gets a thorough update with a refreshed cabin and more features. Here’s what you need to know.

New Launches

Kia Carnival Gets A New Limousine Plus Top-End variant. Alongside, the earlier top-spec Limousine variant gets a price cut but with features deleted.

Tata Safari gets a new Gold Edition which is based on the top-end manual and automatic variants.

BMW X5 gains a new SportX Plus trim with both the 3-litre petrol and diesel engines. This variant is much cheaper than the top-end trim (of petrol and diesel both), but with less features.

Upcoming Launches

Mahindra has homologated a 130PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine for the XUV300, which could soon be introduced for all the variants.

Skoda has confirmed that the top-end Style variant of the Kushaq will get six airbags, however only for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic variants.

Skoda is also going to launch the Rapid Matte Edition soon, which will get a matte grey finish with blacked out inserts and a dark theme for the cabin.

Skoda Might Issue A Recall For The Kushaq

All of the Kushaq owners who are facing breakdown problems will soon have a solution. Skoda is planning to recall the SUV due to a possible faulty fuel pump. Read ahead to know all the details.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants Detailed

The variant details of the XUV700 are out and it turns out that the SUV will be available in over 20 variants, including petrol and diesel, manual and automatic, and AWD. Here are all the details.

