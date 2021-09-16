Skoda To Launch The Rapid Matte Edition By End Of September

Published On Sep 16, 2021 01:16 PM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

It will be the only sedan in its segment and the only mass-market car after Kia Seltos to get a factory-fitted matte colour option

The Rapid Matte Edition will be finished in matte grey paint with gloss black inserts on the body.

The cabin will be finished in a grey theme and will get grey leather seats.

Will be based on the sedan’s top-spec variants, featuring automatic AC, cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Expected to demand a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the top-end Style.

Skoda has confirmed it will launch the Rapid Matte Edition towards the end of this month. The production-ready sedan will get a few design-related tweaks over the one showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

As the name suggests, this special variant will be finished in matte grey with gloss black inserts on the grille and ORVMs along with smoke-tinted headlamps and fog lamps. The model showcased at Auto Expo 2020 featured red ORVMs, red stripes on the doors and boot lid, and a different set of alloy wheels. The cabin will have a grey theme as well.

Now, considering the Rapid Matte Edition will be based on the standard sedan’s top-end variants, it will pack automatic AC, cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers, an 8-inch touchscreen Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic projector headlamps.

Passenger safety is covered by up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and hill hold control.

The Matte Edition will be powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110PS and 175Nm. It will likely be paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

The Skoda Rapid Matte Edition is expected to retail at a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Style. The standard sedan currently retails from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

