Kia Carnival’s New Range-Topping Limousine Plus Trim Launched At Rs 34 Lakh

Published On Sep 16, 2021 07:38 PM By Tarun for Kia Carnival

The features from the earlier top-spec Limousine have now been transferred to the Limousine Plus

The Limousine trim is now more affordable by around Rs 2 lakh.

However, it loses out on the Harmon Kardon speakers, 10-way powered driver seat, 10.1-inch dual rear-seat entertainment system, and Highline TPMS.

These features are now limited to the Limousine Plus, while the Limousine retains the UVO connected car technology and a single rear-seat entertainment system.

The Prestige 7-seater variant sees a price hike of Rs 54,000.

Kia has shuffled the Carnival’s variants and introduced the Limousine Plus, the MUV’s new range-topping trim. While this move has made the erstwhile top-spec Limousine more affordable now, it has lost out on quite a few features, which are exclusive to the Limousine Plus.

Variants New Price Old Price Difference Premium 7-Seater Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh - Premium 8-Seater Rs 25.15 lakh Rs 25.15 lakh - Prestige 7-Seater Rs 29.49 lakh Rs 28.95 lakh Rs 54,000 Prestige 9-Seater Rs 29.95 lakh Rs 29.95 lakh - Limousine Rs 32 lakh Rs 33.95 lakh (Rs 1.95 lakh) Limousine Plus Rs 33.99 lakh - -

As seen in the table above, the top-spec Limousine Plus retails at Rs 33.99 lakh, which is around Rs 2 lakh dearer than the new second-to-top Limousine, which is now Rs 1.95 lakh more affordable than before. The Prestige 7-seater variant sees a price hike of Rs 54,000.

However, for the price cut, the Limousine has lost out on some features, including the 8-speaker Harman Kardon speakers, electronic parking brake, 10-way powered driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, ventilated driver seat, 10.1-inch dual rear-seat entertainment systems, and Highline TPMS. These are now exclusive to the Limousine Plus.

That said, the Limousine trim is still a pretty well-equipped offering, with features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with UVO connected car technology) and a single 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system. Additionally, it will come with a dual electric sunroof, LED projector headlamps, powered tailgate, electronic stability control, roll-over mitigation, side and curtain airbags, and front parking sensors.

These changes aside, all variants will now get 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels as standard. The 7-seater VIP variants (of Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus) will get premium leatherette seats. Earlier, the Limousine came with Nappa leather upholstery, which unfortunately is no longer available.

The Carnival is powered by a 200PS/440Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic. It comes in four seating configurations: 7, 8, 9, and 7 VIP, the last one with just additional leg support.

The Carnival has no direct rivals. But given its price bracket, it faces some heat from the Toyota Innova Crysta and bigger 7-seater SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Read More on : Kia Carnival diesel