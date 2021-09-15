Modified On Sep 15, 2021 09:50 PM By Sonny for MG Astor

It is equipped with segment-first features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and an AI digital assistant

The Astor compact SUV is based on the facelifted ZS with minor cosmetic differences.

It gets ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

It has an AI-powered digital assistant housed in a robot-like device on top of the dashboard.

The features list also includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and powered driver’s seat.

The Astor is a petrol only offering with a choice of 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre turbocharged engines.

MG is expected to price it from Rs 10 lakh and it is due to launch in a matter of weeks.

The MG Astor compact SUV has now been revealed in its entirety. It brings a host of segment-first features and will launch in the first week of October.

The Astor is based on the facelifted ZS, of which MG offers the electric version in India. It has minor aesthetic differences such as the grille and sharper LED head and tail lamps, while the rest of the design remains the same.

MG had already detailed the Astor’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to include features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring. It will also be the first to offer an AI-powered digital assistant housed in an external device placed on top of the dashboard.

Also read: Silver Medal-Winning Paralympian And Arjuna Awardee Deepa Malik To Be The Voice For MG Astor’s AI Assistant

This robot device’s display will allow it to simulate humanised interactions using “eyes” that can express emotions and look at the person whose commands it is responding to. The digital assistant will respond to voice commands and provide real-time traffic, weather and driving updates. It can also source information from Wikipedia to try and answer user queries.

Further highlights include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, LED lighting, digital bluetooth key and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be offered as standard. It also has digitised instrument cluster with a 7-inch display. Safety features other than ADAS include six airbags, electronic stability control and hill descent control. As a premium offering, it also features dual-tone interior with leatherette upholstery. There will be three cabin colours on offer: wine, ivory, and black.

MG is offering the Astor with two petrol engines only and no diesel options. The first is the 1.5-litre petrol engine making 110PS/144Nm that is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-step CVT automatic. Its second engine option is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit paired to a 6-speed automatic that makes 140PS and 220Nm.

The MG Astor will be a well-equipped offering as standard but it is still expected to have a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.