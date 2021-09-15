Published On Sep 15, 2021 08:09 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

It gets a thorough upgrade with new panels, more features and a new cabin

While its boxy stance and G-Class-inspired styling is retained, the SUV gets fresh body panels, windows and windscreens.

The new Gurkha is longer (124mm), wider (22mm) and taller(20mm) than its predecessor.

It gains LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The off-roader is now available only in a three-door format with captain seats at the back.

Powered by a 91PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and 4WD as standard with front and rear locking differential.

The specifications of the new-generation Force Gurkha have been revealed. The new Gurkha gets completely redesigned panels with new glass panes for the windows and windscreens, but still retains its boxy stance. The exterior profile also gains new LED headlights with DRLs and fog lamps.

It will be sold only in a three-door version, which is bigger than its predecessor. At the back, it gets captain seats, making it a four-seater SUV.

Dimensions New Gurkha (3-Door) Old Gurkha (3-Door) Difference Length 4116mm 3992mm +124mm Width 1812mm 1790mm +22mm Height 2075mm 2055mm +20mm Wheelbase 2400mm 2400mm -

The cabin and seat upholstery are finished in a dark grey theme. The new Gurkha features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, manual AC, central locking, tilt and telescopic steering, rear-seat armrests, and two USB sockets for each row.

Safety is covered by dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, one-touch lane-change indicator, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new Gurkha gets a 2.6-litre diesel engine, rated at 91PS and 250Nm and paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. It gets 4WD as standard with manual front and rear locking differentials, front and rear anti-roll bars, and an air-intake snorkel.

The Force Gurkha is expected to demand a premium over its earlier price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will rival the might of the Mahindra Thar.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price